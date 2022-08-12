ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport City Councilman issues statement on mayor's candidacy case

By Misty Castile, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Friday evening, Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson issued a statement regarding Mayor Adrian Perkins' case to be heard by the Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Perkins inaccurately listed his address on candidate qualifying forms for the 2022 election.

For candidates that have a homestead exemption on a home, Louisiana law requires them to list that address on qualifying forms. Perkins does have a homestead exemption on a Shreveport home however, he listed a different address in the city, claiming news cameras in his face led to the mistake.

Attorneys for the recently disqualified incumbent asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeal to reinstate the candidate. The appeals court denied his request.

Now, the Louisiana Supreme Court will make the final decision.

On Friday, Nickelson's statement showed support for Perkins, saying that if the state's highest court upholds the decision, "...voters in Lousiana's third largest city in our state will be deprived of the right to decide if their incumbent mayor returns for a second term."

The state Supreme court will hear the case on Aug. 16. Read Nickelson's full statement below.

Comments

Annie's Williams
3d ago

It's not a mistake it was an omission he knows the rules regarding the matter and the law's are in place for a reason it doesn't matter about the reporters being there why should he be excused he shouldn't and therefore he needs to focus on who would be the next better choice to lead this city.

9
4d ago

I still say that we should let him run. He probably wouldn’t get my vote but I do think that he deeply cares for our city.I don’t care who is elected but if the citizens don’t get involved and pitch in our mayor can’t make any progress. I commend him for putting his name in the hat and at the least trying to make a difference.

4
Gregory Huff
3d ago

If he cant get the job application right is he really qualified for the job I say NO

5
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Supreme
