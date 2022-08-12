Shreveport City Councilman issues statement on mayor's candidacy case

Friday evening, Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson issued a statement regarding Mayor Adrian Perkins' case to be heard by the Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Perkins inaccurately listed his address on candidate qualifying forms for the 2022 election.

For candidates that have a homestead exemption on a home, Louisiana law requires them to list that address on qualifying forms. Perkins does have a homestead exemption on a Shreveport home however, he listed a different address in the city, claiming news cameras in his face led to the mistake.

Attorneys for the recently disqualified incumbent asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeal to reinstate the candidate. The appeals court denied his request.

Now, the Louisiana Supreme Court will make the final decision.

On Friday, Nickelson's statement showed support for Perkins, saying that if the state's highest court upholds the decision, "...voters in Lousiana's third largest city in our state will be deprived of the right to decide if their incumbent mayor returns for a second term."

The state Supreme court will hear the case on Aug. 16. Read Nickelson's full statement below.

