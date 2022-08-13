Effective: 2022-08-14 11:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 1153 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry, or 8 miles southwest of Camp Verde along Interstate 17, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail with 40 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be over Interstate 17 10 miles southwest of Camp Verde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

