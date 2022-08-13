Effective: 2022-08-16 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Louis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following county, St. Louis. This includes Duluth, Gary New Duluth, and Hermantown. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Minor flooding of the Interstate 35 tunnels in Duluth is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hermantown, Proctor, City of Rice Lake, Irving, Piedmont Heights, Duluth Heights, Cody, Denfeld, Kenwood, Central Hillside, Spirit Valley, East Hillside, Norton Park, Chester Park, Congdon Park, Morgan Park and Morley Hts/Parkview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

