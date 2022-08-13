Read full article on original website
Iowa chef back home after feeding thousands of people in flood-ravaged Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding, KCRG reports. The flooding there left hundreds of people...
More than 50% of Iowa's top soil is short on moisture
DES MOINES, Iowa — We needed the rain in Iowa on Monday. The latest United States Department of Agriculture soil moisture report shows that 53% of the state's topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Additionally, 55% of the state's subsoil is short or very short on moisture.
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) — A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are...
Veterans Day held at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday was Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair. This year, all seven grand marshals of the parade were women, including one who may be the only woman in Iowa who served in Vietnam. Mary Ellen White says veterans are treated much differently these days.
Catholic Charities of Des Moines helping Afghan refugees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks one year since the U.S. military pulled out from Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to take power. Iowa agreed to take in some of the Afghan refugees. The Iowa Department of Human Services says that more than 900 refugees now live in the state, 300 of which live in the Des Moines metro area.
The Iowa State Fair is on track to surpass one million visitors this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands of people took advantage of the sunny weather and came to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend. Pop star Demi Lovato performed at the Grandstand on Sunday night. The fair is on track to surpass a million visitors this year. For the...
Hoover is ready for a football season that almost didn't happen
DES MOINES, Iowa — As August rolls on, high school football programs across the state are strapping on the pads and hitting the field for summer practice before the season. For the Hoover Huskies, this upcoming season came close to not happening. KCCI Sports Reporter Shannon Ehrhardt has the...
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
Department of Education: ITT Technical Institute student loans discharged
About 900 Iowa students won't have to pay the loans they took out to attend ITT Technical Institute. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would discharge all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Tech students. That equals $15.7 million in debt relief for those Iowa students...
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
