Saturday storm hits Kingman hard
KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road during the evening last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road on Sunday, August 14th, 2022. According to a...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/. * At 320 PM PDT/320 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona Village, or 11 miles northwest of Topock, moving south at 20 mph. This warning includes Needles and the Mohave Valley. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On Top Of His Jeep
A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the...
Two killed in head-on collision
KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
Man rescued from Jeep due to flooding near Kingman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was no small task for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office when it came to a swift water rescue on Friday. The driver of a Jeep found himself stuck in the wash south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, Arizona. In the photos posted on the agency’s […]
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue issues public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue has issued a public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Animal shelter, helicopter pad discussed at Supervisor’s meeting
MOHAVE COUNTY – Design activity that began in March should be completed in October for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter that will be built on Burbank Street in Kingman. Public Works Director Steve Latoski provided a project update during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Latoski said it...
Hula-hooping was just the beginning for community carnival
BULLHEAD CITY – Residents hula-hooped. And there was so much more to see at the Community Carnival on Saturday, August 13 at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse. For several years, DOT Foods Bullhead Arizona has hosted an employee appreciation event on a Saturday in August. Knowing that, “DOT Foods is very invested in our community,” said Grace Hecht, a dynamic community supporter (check out @MakeBullheadBetter), approached Ira Fisk at DOT and asked whether DOT would open it up the space and equipment up to the community following the employee event.
More trout join the caddisfly battle
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Pest Abatement District unleashed new soldiers in its ongoing battle against caddisflies last week. Rainbow trout were stocked at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park "to provide biological control of nuisance net-spinning caddisflies," Michael Cavalarro, municipal entomologist and pest abatement manager, said.
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
Solar sundial class starts August 18
KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
Iconic Lake Havasu City Event Passes Half-Century Mark
The 51st London Bridge Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, on McCulloch Boulevard. The Parade Committee announced this year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake.”. Residents can break out their beachballs, water skis and beach blankets. All entries will be judged...
