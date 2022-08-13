Ohio State football among tops of in-demand secondary ticket sales according to StubHub

If there was any question on the buzz for the upcoming season for Ohio State football, consider the demand for tickets according to the popular secondary ticket-selling website StubHub.

For the first time since StubHub has been keeping track, Ohio State is the No. 1 in-demand ticket on the secondary market before the start of the season. The Buckeyes dethroned last year’s leader in ticket demand, Alabama, by enjoying a 500% increase in ticket sales over the 2021 preseason.

A big part of the increase in demand can be attributed to the season-opening, top-five titanic tussle between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish on September 3. According to data provided from StubHub, OSU vs. Notre Dame is the second most in-demand game for the season and the top in-demand game for Week 1.

“Anticipation to see Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud has Ohio State’s strong fanbase fired up,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “The Buckeyes top StubHub’s list of the most in-demand teams, seeing six times the ticket sales compared to last year, which also makes them the team garnering the biggest jump in demand from the start of last season. Their epic matchup with Notre Dame is our best-selling Week 1 game by a wide margin and represents the second-highest sales of any game of the season.”

But what other teams are in-demand so far this year according to StubHub secondary ticket sales? We list the top ten for you.

10

LSU Tigers

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks runs with the ball after making an interception against Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

9

Auburn Tigers

Auburn defensive lineman Caleb Johnson (45) lays out Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Auburn defeated Mississippi State 56-23. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

8

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

7

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (left), head coach Jim Harbaugh (center) and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5

Texas A&M Aggies

Jan. 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during a football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

3

Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1

Ohio State Buckeyes