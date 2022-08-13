APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.

