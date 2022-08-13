Read full article on original website
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
Waupaca County 1992 homicide case on hold until suspect hires an attorney
WAUPACA (WLUK) – The case against the suspect charged last week in a 1992 double homicide is on hold while he hires an attorney. Tony Haase is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County. Haase...
Green Bay homicide victim identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
Driver flown to hospital in Waupaca County crash
TOWN OF MATTESON (WLUK) -- A person had to be extricated following a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment on Lake Road in the town of Matteson. Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on...
Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
Suspect in church standoff competent for trial
APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.
Judge rules DNA evidence will be allowed at trial for suspect in East River Trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – DNA evidence tying Miles Cruz to the scene of an attack of a woman on a De Pere trail will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Monday. Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including attempted homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation for the Oct. 5 incident. Under Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted in adult court for criminal cases. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 24.
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
Family displaced after Chilton house fire
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family is displaced after a house fire in Chilton. Crews responded to the home in the 300 block of E. Brooklyn Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire was contained in the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the home. All occupants of the home were able...
Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Traffic now flows two ways on several streets in downtown Manitowoc. The traffic conversion happened early Monday morning on Eighth, 10th and 11th streets, between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard. The traffic used to flow from north to south along 11th to Tenth, and south to north...
'Fentanyl is the leading cause': Winnebago County sees increase in overdose deaths
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- For the second year in a row, Winnebago County is reporting an uptick in overdose deaths. The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) team released its annual report, sharing statistics, trends and recommendations to prevent overdoses and deaths in the future. According to the report, 41...
Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
Bonduel backpedals on decision to sell village library
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The 'For Sale' sign in front of the Bonduel Branch Library is moving out. The Shawano County Library posted on Facebook Monday that the branch is no longer for sale. The change comes after a surprise decision to sell the village's library last week. The library will...
Green Bay seeking public feedback on proposed Larsen Road Bridge project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen Road between...
New Paine Arts Center exhibit lights up the night
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It's a one-of-a-kind experience that was made specifically for The Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh. It's called The Nature of Light, An Exploration After Dark. Over 1,000 lights and more than 50 sculptures are surrounding the grounds at The Paine Art Center and Gardens. It...
