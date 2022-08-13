Read full article on original website
Federal tax changes would ease Maine's affordable housing shortage, says one developer
A group called "Up for Growth" released a study last month that found Maine was about 9,000 affordable housing units short in 2019. The Portland-South Portland region alone was said to be some 8,000 affordable housing units short. Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz talked recently with Dana Totman, President of...
Maine's green tech sector welcomes passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act that won approval Friday in the House of Representatives includes hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the impacts of climate change. Many of Maine's clean energy companies welcome the news. President Joe Biden was expected to sign the legislation on Tuesday. The bill includes more...
Honey bees are another victim of Maine's drought
Beekeepers in southern and coastal Maine are feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought, and many are bracing for a low honey harvest this year due to the dry conditions. Some hives are showing signs of food stress, said state apiarist Jen Lund. And yellow jackets and hornets are robbing honey bee hives looking for their own food.
Efforts to make Maine's outdoor recreation more accessible and welcoming to all
All over Maine, communities, land trusts, and parks are working to make their trails and outdoors programming more inclusive for people with disabilities. It's part of the growing national movement called "Outdoors for All." From building boardwalks to improving signs, we'll discuss what organizations can do to make their open spaces more accessible and welcoming.
Understanding rat biology & behavior—and how to reduce this rodent population in Maine
Complaints about the presence of rats in Maine are on the rise. We’ll find out whether it’s because their population is increasing, or if other factors are causing more rat sightings and disturbances. We’ll also learn about rat biology and behavior, and innovative new ways of managing them.
Nine rural healthcare providers in northern Maine receive grants to sustain patient care and provide food security
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has awarded nine grants totaling nearly 3 and a half million dollars to healthcare providers in six counties across northern Maine to help them recover from the pandemic and invest in equipment to sustain services to patients. USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson said the grants show the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural communities thrive.
