ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

Maine's green tech sector welcomes passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act that won approval Friday in the House of Representatives includes hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the impacts of climate change. Many of Maine's clean energy companies welcome the news. President Joe Biden was expected to sign the legislation on Tuesday. The bill includes more...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Honey bees are another victim of Maine's drought

Beekeepers in southern and coastal Maine are feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought, and many are bracing for a low honey harvest this year due to the dry conditions. Some hives are showing signs of food stress, said state apiarist Jen Lund. And yellow jackets and hornets are robbing honey bee hives looking for their own food.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Efforts to make Maine's outdoor recreation more accessible and welcoming to all

All over Maine, communities, land trusts, and parks are working to make their trails and outdoors programming more inclusive for people with disabilities. It's part of the growing national movement called "Outdoors for All." From building boardwalks to improving signs, we'll discuss what organizations can do to make their open spaces more accessible and welcoming.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
mainepublic.org

Nine rural healthcare providers in northern Maine receive grants to sustain patient care and provide food security

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has awarded nine grants totaling nearly 3 and a half million dollars to healthcare providers in six counties across northern Maine to help them recover from the pandemic and invest in equipment to sustain services to patients. USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson said the grants show the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural communities thrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy