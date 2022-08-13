World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed is ‘sick and tired of hearing about money’ and wants LIV vs PGA Tour matchup
According to Patrick Reed, LIV players are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. The former Masters champion was talking ahead of his back-to-back appearances on the Asian Tour, in Singapore and Korea, something that could be seen as contrary to one of the reasons given for joining the Saudi-backed series in the first place.
GolfWRX
Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price
By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo
While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship
Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
theScore
Notable golfers won't advance to BMW Championship
With the FedEx St. Jude Championship's conclusion on Sunday evening, the top 70 is set in the projected FedEx Cup eligibility standings. Players that found themselves inside that number will see another week, while those who finished between Nos. 71 and 125 completed their 2021-22 PGA TOUR season on Sunday.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Tiger Woods set to address PGA Tour players regarding LIV
The biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods, is reportedly set to meet Tuesday with fellow PGA Tour players regarding the
Golf.com
Why Will Zalatoris’ miracle rock-shot surprised TPC Southwind’s designer
Ron Prichard was glued to the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka at TPC Southwind Sunday evening. He had a couple of good reasons for tuning in. For one, the action was riveting, with Zalatoris and Straka trading blows over three thrilling holes of sudden...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
