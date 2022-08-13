Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail release arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, August 16, 2022 report below.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
Man punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at VA hospital speaks to Channel 2
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is speaking only to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray after he was punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at the VA hospital. “She just hauled off and pop!” Scott Green said. “I mean, she bent my glasses, bent my nosepiece into my nose.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
Henry County Daily Herald
3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
Police officers, firefighters to receive 6.5% raise in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is raising pay for its emergency personnel, commissioners said at a meeting on Tuesday. The raise is 6.5% and affects all sworn police officers who are lieutenant and below, sworn firefighters who are captains and below, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. $50,500 for...
CBS 46
Activists concerned over APD’s use of “Civil Arrest” in social media post
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans seen taking the law into their own hands. A group of men chasing down someone accused of stealing car parts, surrounded him until police arrived. And those citizens were commended by Atlanta Police on social media. But it wasn’t just this incident with a suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday. If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per...
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation
ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County. Register was police chief in Clayton County and […]
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found shot to death in the road outside of U-Haul truck
ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death in the road late Monday night. According to Atlanta police, a driver called police at 11:15 p.m. about a person down in the road in the 700 block of Hutchens Road. When police got to the scene, they found a...
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens detain theft suspect until police arrive
A Good Samaritan saw someone committing a crime and stepped until Atlanta police arrived. The arrest was caught on police body camera.
Cell phone video shows chaos after quadruple shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and three others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Former police chief for Cobb, Clayton counties appointed head of GBI
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he has appointed a new director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael "Mike" Register will soon lead the GBI pending his approval by the Board of Public Safety. Register will take over for outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who has...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with lottery theft
A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
fox40jackson.com
Georgia State University campus officer charged with rape, kidnapping
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman reported the alleged incident. Terry Payne, 59, is charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center after learning of the charges.
Doraville gas leak near Montessori school prompts kids to be picked up early, DeKalb Fire says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are working a gas leak in Doraville that prompted kids to have to be picked up early at a nearby Montessori school Tuesday. DeKalb Fire said the gas leak happened at 3121 Raymond Drive. The nearby school was let out early due to the gas leak, according to DeKalb Fire. Officials did not specify which school in the area had an early release.
City Council votes to lease old Atlanta City Detention Center to county inmates
ATLANTA — Community activists lost round one Monday night in a long-running, contentious battle over what to do with the old—and mostly unused--Atlanta City Detention Center, downtown. The city council voted to let the Fulton County Sheriff put county inmates in the old city jail to ease overcrowding...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1