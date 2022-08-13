ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County. Register was police chief in Clayton County and […]
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged with lottery theft

A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
NEWNAN, GA
fox40jackson.com

Georgia State University campus officer charged with rape, kidnapping

A Georgia State University Campus Police officer was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman reported the alleged incident. Terry Payne, 59, is charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center after learning of the charges.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Doraville gas leak near Montessori school prompts kids to be picked up early, DeKalb Fire says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are working a gas leak in Doraville that prompted kids to have to be picked up early at a nearby Montessori school Tuesday. DeKalb Fire said the gas leak happened at 3121 Raymond Drive. The nearby school was let out early due to the gas leak, according to DeKalb Fire. Officials did not specify which school in the area had an early release.
DORAVILLE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
