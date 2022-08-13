ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cam Taylor-Britt, Bengals rookie defensive back, could miss several weeks, per report

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Bengals rookie defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a core injury that could sideline him for a few weeks, according to a report Friday night via Twitter from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson .

Taylor-Britt did not play in the Bengals' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium.

From The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway after the game:

Also: Burrow does pregame sprints with teammates

Earlier, The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith noted via Twitter that Taylor-Britt missed practice on Wednesday.

The Bengals traded up to select the cornerback from Nebraska in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cam Taylor-Britt, Bengals rookie defensive back, could miss several weeks, per report

