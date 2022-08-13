ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, OR

Dallas man gets seven years for domestic violence, assaulting officer

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnuTo_0hFStF9r00

A Dallas man was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison on charges stemming from assaulting a woman he lived with and a police officer in January.

Bryan Beninger, 32, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of assault for domestic violence and attempted murder for assaulting Dallas Police Department officer Victor Castillo.

Beninger received a sentence of 90 months in prison and has been transferred to Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. Under Measure 11, he is not eligible for early release and will receive three years of probation after his release, according to his sentence.

“I think that we are very cognizant of victim’s wishes in these,” Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said of the plea agreement. “We’re required to consult with victims on these, but it’s something that we choose to do anyway.

“And so this was a result that was consistent with the victim’s wishes overall. ... We also consulted of course with officer Castillo.”

According to the probable cause statement, police were called to the Dallas home Beninger shared with the victim on Jan. 25 after a report of a domestic disturbance. There also was a warrant for his arrest from Marion County.

The woman he lived with told police he had punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and choked her.

When police arrived at the home, according to police, they knocked on the door of Beninger’s room and told him they needed to speak with him. Beninger shut the door to the bedroom, but continued to speak with officers.

He came out of the room briefly, but said he was going back in his room to get a weapon and went in his room.

The officers opened the door and saw Beninger pick up a metal object, later identified as a 2-foot metal pipe wrench. He struck Castillo in the head, leaving a 1-inch gash with blood streaming down his neck.

Three officers then took Beninger down, restrained and arrested him.

Beninger was found unfit to stand trial in March, according to court records, and was transferred to Oregon State Hospital. After another evaluation in July he was found fit to proceed this month.

Beninger previously pleaded guilty to assault in a previous domestic violence charge in April 2021 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, OR
Dallas, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WWEEK

How One Portland Police Officer’s GPS Undermined Him—and Landed Him on an Unflattering List

And who gets to decide who is and who isn’t a trustworthy cop? And why would we, as citizens of Portland, want to keep “untrustworthy” police officers in their positions, which across the board require a staggering amount of public trust in the first place? How can we, as citizens, hold our police force accountable for officers we personally know to be questionable (if not downright unhinged) when our civilian oversight seems less effective than frayed duct tape on a speeding car hood?
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Ted Wheeler Would Rather You Be Victimized Than Accept Reality

Political correctness kills. That’s the bottom line to Portland’s massive murder numbers. Portland is on track to set a new murder record this year, after setting one last year. So far, 55 dead and almost half the victims are black. Yet black men make up only about 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Dallas Police Department
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Arrest Burglary Suspects Caught In Act Today August 13th

Today, August 13th at approximately 2:15pm a Tillamook resident called 911 after they witnessed two male subjects break a window on a house near Grove Ave in an attempt to illegally gain entry. Your Tillamook Police Department Officers were in the area almost immediately from different directions and located the two male suspects as they ran from the residence. Mr. Draven Hughes age 18 and Mr. Dominic Reeves age 19, were arrested and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief II and Criminal Trespass. Mr. Reeves was also arrested on numerous warrants out of the Tillamook County Circuit Court.
TILLAMOOK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
AURORA, OR
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
SALEM, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy