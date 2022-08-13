Hibbing Raceway inducts 12th Hall of Fame class

HIBBING — Hibbing Raceway’s 12th Hall of Fame class includes a couple of former drivers, Iron Range Racing Association board members and longtime racing supporters along with a concession operator.

The induction ceremony is tonight at Hibbing Raceway.

“These are people who have been very influential, even if you don’t notice it,” Mark Trenberth, who will emcee the induction event said. “It’s the same type of people as every year.”

Hibbing Raceway 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are:

Marsha Vajdl

Vajdl, of Chisholm, has been a fixture at Hibbing Raceway for nearly three decades.

Vajdl worked in the grandstand concession for two years before serving as the pit concession manager for the past 25 years.

Her dedicated behind-the-scenes work helps make the race track go, Trenberth said.

“It’s people like Marsha that nobody notices,” Trenberth said. “But she’s been so helpful at the track. She’s there at the track several days a week. Without people like that, you don’t have a race track.”

Larry Peterlin

Peterlin, of rural Hibbing, raced in the Super Stock and Late Model divisions for many years and also served as an Iron Range Racing Association board member and treasurer.

Peterlin has been a long supporter of racing, sponsoring many cars through his businesses Cobb Cook West and Town & Country Garages & Cabins.

Peterlin has helped the track by donating the pit ticket building, announcer and media booths, and building materials for the original victory lane.

He also donated materials to refurbish the main pit building.

Peterlin continues to be involved in racing as car owner for the Late Model driven by his son Kyle.

Pat Kapella

Kapella, of Keewatin, has for years had a hand in nearly every activity at Hibbing Raceway.

Kapella has built engines and race cars, served as a pit man, flagman, tech man, and as Iron Range Racing Association president.

Kapella, who owns KME in Keewatin, has sponsored several cars and currently owns numerous engines and cars for race car drivers.

“Larry and Pat have been involved in many racing different facets of racing from being on the board to helping at the race track and sponsoring cars,” Trenberth said. “Those two have brought a lot to the table in several different ways.”

Ed Bertram

Known to some as “Steady Eddie,” or “Fast Eddie,” Bertram in the mid 1970s to mid 1980s, was a top competitor in the Hobby Stock V-8 division, the Six-Cylinder class, and in Sprint Car racing.

Bertram, of rural Chisholm, won three Labor Day Shootout titles in the Six-Cylinder class, becoming the first driver to score multiple Shootout wins.

“Bertram goes in as a driver,” Trenberth said. “He won two Labor Day Shootout titles and then won again to become the first to win three.”

Racing notes:

Iron Range native Arnie Ranta was honored for his years of support of dirt track racing during last week’s USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis.

Ranta, who grew up in Markham and became a successful businessman, was presented with the Cedar Lake Speedway Dirt Racing Competitive Excellence Award for decades of dirt late model competitive excellence locally, regionally and nationally.

Ranta has sponsored a large number of drivers and cars at the highest levels of dirt track racing.

Ranta was also honored at July’s Lucas Oil Late Models Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

“It was wonderful,” Ranta said Friday. “I hadn’t been to a race track in two years and hadn’t been overnight for three years.”

Jeff Provinzino of Hibbing and Bob Broking and Caley Emerson of Grand Rapids are among drivers Ranta sponsored over the years.

“It all started back in 2000 with Provinzino,” Ranta said. “I said, ‘I’ll give you $500 if you make the podium’. I think he finished fifth and I gave him $300.”

Ranta has been battling cancer since 2015.