East Lansing, MI

Spartan Speak: MSU football preseason tidbits, Tom Izzo contract extension, listener questions

By Phil Friend, Chris Solari and Ryan Black, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

The Spartan Speak podcast has returned from its annual sabbatical, and just in time, as the Michigan State football team is well into preseason practice and the season opener against Western Michigan is right around the corner.

The Detroit Free Press's Chris Solari and the Lansing State Journal's Ryan Black take you through the latest in Spartan news. Topics:

If the podcast doesn't play for you at the top, click HERE.

Subscribe to Spartan Speak on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Contact Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.

