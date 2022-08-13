Read full article on original website
Winona County COVID dashboard ends; data available from CDC, MDH
On Friday, August 19, 2022, Winona County transitioned away from reporting daily local COVID-19 cases on Winona County’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The Winona County Dashboard had carried local information that is now available from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their respective websites.
First monkeypox case found in La Crosse County
On August 10, 2022, the first case of orthopoxvirus (monkeypox) was identified in La Crosse County, Wis. La Crosse County is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow-up. While risk to the public remains very low at this time, individuals should be...
Upcoming Buffalo County COVID vaccine clinics
Buffalo County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are changing. Starting in September, the department is switching its COVID-19 clinic days to Fridays. It is also moving to only hosting a clinic on every first and third Friday at the Buffalo County Courthouse, instead of every week. There will be one more clinic in August on Thursday, August 18. Clinic days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They offer all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months and older. Vaccines are available for first, second, and any booster/additional doses that are recommended.
Watlow donates $20K to Habitat for Humanity
Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company proudly presents funds to support the construction of Habitat Home #54 in Winona. Pictured from left are Amanda Hedlund, Habitat for Humanity executive director; Jeff Harrington, Watlow director of operations; Michele Sobotta, Watlow plant controller; Melissa Bethea, Watlow human resources manager; and Carmon McEntaffer, Watlow director of engineering. Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County partners with local families and individuals to help them build safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes.
Winona Friendship Center programming
The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance.
WSU Senior U offers ‘Science of Climate Change’ course
“The Science of Climate Change: Questions and Perhaps Some Answers” Senior U course begins Tuesday, August 23. The class will run for four weeks from 3-4:30 p.m., and course dates are August 23, August 30, September 6, and September 13. This course will be taught in person on the Winona State University campus and held in Pasteur Hall 133. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
Tracing the history of the Latsch Island boathouses
Local artist Gina Favano has been archiving the early history of the Latsch Island boathouse community and will be giving a talk, showcasing some of the documentation from around the late 70s to the early 90s. This program will be held at the Winona County History Center on August 24 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Winona boxer triumphs in Iowa City
Longevity Boxing Club of Winona participated in a USA Boxing event in Iowa City, Iowa, on August 13, 2022. Super heavyweight Gabe Hauser (center) won in dominating fashion with superior boxing, a fierce jab, slick combos, and effective footwork. Longevity Boxing Club is appreciative of Gabe’s opponent and ICOR Boxing for giving us the opportunity to better ourselves inside and outside the ring. Also pictured are coaches, Manny Kornezos (left) and Bill “Pops” Pomeroy (right).
Winona Noon Lions broom sale Aug. 18-19 at Hy-Vee
Have you been wanting to replace your tired, old worn-out broom and were waiting for a Lions broom sale? Well, wait no more. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, the Lions will be selling brooms near the entrance to Hy-Vee in Winona. This fundraising event has long been...
Bluff Country Co-op’s 50th celebration Aug. 28
Bluff Country Co-op will be marking 50 years of community ownership of its retail grocery business with a jubilee celebration at Levee Park in Winona on August 28, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the celebration featuring live music from local bands The Bus Boys, Sugar Lads, Wheel of Fortune, and Wool Sweater. Tasty food, games, and the unveiling of the new mural will also have a part in the afternoon’s events.
WSU women’s soccer preps for 2022 season
The Winona State University (WSU) women's soccer team is ready to start their 2022 campaign, and the team features veteran depth in many areas as well as some key new faces. The Warriors will be led into the season by Riley Harmon and Bailey Deininger, having been tabbed as WSU Players to Watch on offense and defense, respectively, in the 2022 NSIC Soccer Coaches' Poll.
Preseason poll: WSU football expected to take 4th
The Winona State University (WSU) football team was picked to finish fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Football Preseason Coaches' Poll. In addition, Payton Dachel and Carter Duxbury were named as the WSU offensive and defensive players to watch, respectively. Payton Dachel was the only offensive lineman to...
Garden of Eatin’ Family Band concludes Under the Stars concert series
Galesville’s Garden of Eatin’ Family Band, led by Billy and Amy Hembd, will bring a climax to Old Main’s “Under the Stars” summer season of concerts on the lawn on Saturday, August 27, at 6 p.m. A free-will donation is asked for the concert and popcorn. Drinks are available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Children may dance and play as the crowd listens. Proceeds help support the operation of Old Main, which keeps bringing its stories from the past into the present and future. Galesville University offered guitar, piano, and melodion lessons to students the day it opened in 1859.
