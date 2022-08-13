Buffalo County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are changing. Starting in September, the department is switching its COVID-19 clinic days to Fridays. It is also moving to only hosting a clinic on every first and third Friday at the Buffalo County Courthouse, instead of every week. There will be one more clinic in August on Thursday, August 18. Clinic days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They offer all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months and older. Vaccines are available for first, second, and any booster/additional doses that are recommended.

BUFFALO COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO