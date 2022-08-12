Read full article on original website
Person shot outside of north St. Louis county Seven Eleven
There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.
edglentoday.com
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Argument over debt leads to deadly St. Louis County shooting
An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
foxillinois.com
2 Michigan residents arrested for burglary in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — Two males from Michigan are facing burglary charges. It happened Monday night in the 1900 Block of Western Ave, in Mattoon. Police say that Reagan Goodman,18, Detriot, MI, and a male juvenile, Monroe, MI entered the Cross County Mall and stole $475 from donation jars.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking. Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
