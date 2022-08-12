ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
