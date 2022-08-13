ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male and an adult female sustained serious injuries Tuesday in a shooting near the 400 block of S. 5th Street in Rockford. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Police initially tweeted about the incident around 1:50...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

AVOID THE AREA: Barricaded subject on S. 4th street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford. Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time. This story is developing and will be updated...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after police say a woman attempted to stab him in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teen shoots man after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours long standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected in an early afternoon shooting on 5th street has now been arrested one block over following a more than three hour standoff that ended peacefully around 7:30 Tuesday night. Investigators believe the man was involved in a shooting that happened around 2 pm,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Developing In Rockford

We have received reports of a large police presence in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 2nd Avenue, with the police focused on a location in the 300 block of S 4th Street. We have been told this is a barricaded subject that was possibly involved in the double shooting of a adult female and juvenile male earlier today in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota

Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
MENDOTA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI

