PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The filing deadline for Pismo Beach City Council candidates was extended through Wednesday, Aug. 17 because an eligible incumbent did not file nomination papers.

The deadline was set to expire on Friday but was extended for five days in accordance with California Elections Code, according to city officials. The extension does not apply to the incumbent who did not file candidacy papers.

Candidates now have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to file. They must be registered to vote in Pismo Beach and submit a packet of required nomination paperwork, including a nomination petition signed by other voters.

A list of declared candidates can be found online by clicking here .

The post Pismo Beach City Council candidate deadline extended through Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .