ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach City Council candidate deadline extended through Wednesday

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h77zr_0hFSpxPd00

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The filing deadline for Pismo Beach City Council candidates was extended through Wednesday, Aug. 17 because an eligible incumbent did not file nomination papers.

The deadline was set to expire on Friday but was extended for five days in accordance with California Elections Code, according to city officials. The extension does not apply to the incumbent who did not file candidacy papers.

Candidates now have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to file. They must be registered to vote in Pismo Beach and submit a packet of required nomination paperwork, including a nomination petition signed by other voters.

A list of declared candidates can be found online by clicking here .

The post Pismo Beach City Council candidate deadline extended through Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Government
A-Town Daily News

Street closures planned for Cruisin’ Weekend

Weekend kicks off with Hot El Camino Cruise Nite Friday. – The City of Atascadero has announced the following upcoming street closures for the upcoming Cruisin’ Weekend:. Cruisin’ Weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. with Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, which is a closed and controlled cruise on El Camino Real from Traffic Way to Curbaril. The following roads will close beginning at 5:30 p.m. (hard road closure at 6 p.m.):
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Pismo Beach City Council#California Elections Code
News Channel 3-12

Grover Beach offering rebate programs to help residents meet 10% water reduction goal

As California faces extreme drought conditions and many local jurisdictions have declared water shortage declarations, the city of Grover Beach is offering its residents rebate programs to help meet the required 10% water reduction goal stated in its Stage 2 Water Shortage Declaration. The post Grover Beach offering rebate programs to help residents meet 10% water reduction goal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Humane is offering free pet vaccines at Santa Maria’s Day in the Park

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Humane non-profit is offering free pet vaccines, microchips, and topical flea control for dogs this Sunday at Waller Park. Community members enjoyed food trucks, live music, and a canine agility show at this year's Santa Maria's Day in the park. "We just came to the park to say, have The post Santa Barbara Humane is offering free pet vaccines at Santa Maria’s Day in the Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy