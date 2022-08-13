Read full article on original website
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are state records, meaning they have...
State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds
A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
Nebraska State Patrol shares results of speed-stopping campaign
Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol has announced the completion of their "Stop Speeding Before It Stops You" campaign. They partnered with hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the country for the initiative. From July 20 to Aug. 14 across the state of Nebraska, NSP says troopers issued...
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule
OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 250 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop on Interstate 80
HERSHEY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers found more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Hershey last week. Troopers said they pulled over a New York man around noon on Aug. 11 for a license plate violation. During the stop,...
