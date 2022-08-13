Read full article on original website
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
WSFA
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 26-year-old in Montgomery
A Prattville man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Montgomery. Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Jimothy Ford, 39. He is charged in the Aug. 6 slaying of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas. The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. that Saturday in the 2600 block of Zelda...
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
Alabama man convicted after committing numerous armed carjackings and robberies
alabamanews.net
Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Man Convicted of Committing Multiple Armed Carjackings
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child
A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home
WSFA
WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
Mystery after three bodies found in Montgomery County residential area & cops launch probe
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
