Bronny James, Sierra Canyon 2023 guard, being recruited by Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon among others: report

A new report named a list of college basketball blue bloods bidding for the services of prized incoming Sierra Canyon senior Bronny James, the son of LeBron James .

Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC are among the schools recruiting Bronny James, according to ESPN's Paul Baincardi .

Recruiting services grade the 6-foot-3 class of 2023 shooting guard as a consensus four-star prospect.

Bronny James, who is widely considered a top-50 2023 prospect nationally, does not give interviews, and has not tipped his hand as to whether he plans to play college basketball, or pursue professional developmental options, such as the G-League Ignite after he graduated from high school.

Bronny and the Bryce James, his 15-year-old younger brother, are in Europe with Sierra Canyon under the name California Basketball Club playing a three-game international tour televised by ESPN.

Recruiting service On3 projects Bronny James' has a projected Name-Image-Likeness evaluation of $6.4 million, the highest of any high school prospect or college athlete.

LeBron James told The Athletic in July he plans to play the last year of his storied NBA career with his oldest son , who is draft eligible in 2024.

