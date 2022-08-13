Read full article on original website
Boston Braces for ‘Transit Emergency' as Orange Line Shutdown Looms
The upcoming "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, is now just three days away and Massachusetts state leaders want to make sure commuters are prepared for major changes. During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the...
MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes
Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines. School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.
Mayor Wu on Orange Line Shutdown: ‘The First Couple Days Are Going to Be Iffy'
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the MBTA released its initial plans to help commuters navigate the coming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, acknowledging that the early days "are going to be iffy." "The first couple days are going to be a little bit iffy...
Will MBTA Riders Turn to Bikes During Orange Line Shutdown?
With the Orange Line about to come to a halt, swapping the MBTA for a bike could quickly become a popular way to get around. Becca Wolfson rides her bike just about everywhere, and come Friday she knows she is about to have a lot more company. "It is going...
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail
A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said. The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Water Main Break in Boston Causes Road to Buckle, Streets to Flood
A break in a 20-inch water main in Boston early Monday sent water rushing down a city street, formed a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle, and flooded area basements, city officials said. The burst pipe on Northampton Street, steps away from busy Tremont Street, in the city's South End and...
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
2-Year-Old Pulled From Pool in Abington
A young child was pulled from a pool at a home in Abington, Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon, officials said. The Abington Fire Department responded to the pool and found a bystander performing CPR on the 2-year-old child. Crews took over life-saving measures from the family, the fire department said. The...
2 Stranded Dolphins Released Off Cape Cod, Making 6 in Last Week
After two dolphins became stranded in waters off Cape Cod Monday, rescuers took part in the fifth and sixth releases in about four days. The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the dolphins were in just one to two feet of water at Point of Rocks in Brewster, Massachusetts, when they were found Monday morning.
Worcester Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway
A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
Pomeranian Abandoned by Side of Road in Dedham Finds Forever Home
A Pomeranian that tugged on the heart strings of so many people in the Boston area after being abandoned by the side of the road has now found his forever home. "Buzz" the Pomeranian was found during the July heat wave abandoned in a crate on the side of Bussey Street in Dedham. Since, he's been in the care of the Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, which announced Tuesday that Buzz has found his new home.
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
Boston Native Michael Cox Promises Change as He Is Sworn in as Police Commissioner
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu swore in new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Monday morning. Wu announced Cox as Boston's new police commissioner last month. He most recently served as the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but is a longtime veteran of the Boston Police Department.
Michael Cox's Long Journey Leads Him Back Home to Boston
While new Commissioner Michael Cox is eminently qualified, he is also an improbable choice when you consider his past time with the Boston Police Department. In 1995, while chasing murder suspects, a fellow officer mistook Cox, then an officer with the department and in plainclothes, for a suspect. Cox was thrown to the ground and savagely beaten at the end of a dead-end street in Mattapan.
