Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Voice of America
NASA-Funded Researchers Head to Western Australia for Clues on Extra Terrestrial Life
Sydney — NASA researchers are studying “Mars-like” salt lakes in Western Australia in their hunt for extra-terrestrial life. Experts from the United States say the region, with its pink-hued water and distinctive trees, is more like Mars than almost any other location on Earth. The Yilgarn Craton...
Voice of America
NASA to Roll Out Giant US Moon Rocket for Debut Launch
NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, is set to begin an hourslong crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight later this month. The 98-meter-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without...
Voice of America
US Officials: Drought-Stricken States to Get Less Water From Colorado River
Salt Lake CIty, Utah — U.S. officials announced Tuesday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will...
