ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbYba_0hFSoygn00

Draymond's favorite Steph Curry moment was a recent one.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There are many Steph Curry moments to choose from as a favorite, he's had a storied career filled with four NBA championships. His teammate, Draymond Green, has seen all of them firsthand but has one specific one listed as his favorite.

For Draymond, his favorite Steph Curry moment was a very recent one - something he revealed on The Draymond Green Show .

"My all-time favorite Steph moment was Game 4 of this year's finals," Green said on the podcast. "You saw something different. You saw that he wasn't going to allow us to lose."

Even though it's a recent moment, Curry had an incredibly heroic moment in Game 4. The Boston Celtics all but had that game won, but Curry just wouldn't let it happen. Granted, the Celtics also shot themselves in the foot by staying scoreless for so long because they wouldn't stop shooting threes, but Curry deserves just as much credit.

"It was different," Green said. "So I got to pick that moment. I feel like that was the biggest moment in Steph's career. He lived up to the hype. So I got to go that moment for Steph."

Prior to Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry's most iconic moment was most likely his overtime game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. As great as that shot was, the stakes in Game 4 were just significantly higher.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Oklahoma City Thunder
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
514
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy