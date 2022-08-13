Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Draymond's favorite Steph Curry moment was a recent one.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There are many Steph Curry moments to choose from as a favorite, he's had a storied career filled with four NBA championships. His teammate, Draymond Green, has seen all of them firsthand but has one specific one listed as his favorite.

For Draymond, his favorite Steph Curry moment was a very recent one - something he revealed on The Draymond Green Show .

"My all-time favorite Steph moment was Game 4 of this year's finals," Green said on the podcast. "You saw something different. You saw that he wasn't going to allow us to lose."

Even though it's a recent moment, Curry had an incredibly heroic moment in Game 4. The Boston Celtics all but had that game won, but Curry just wouldn't let it happen. Granted, the Celtics also shot themselves in the foot by staying scoreless for so long because they wouldn't stop shooting threes, but Curry deserves just as much credit.

"It was different," Green said. "So I got to pick that moment. I feel like that was the biggest moment in Steph's career. He lived up to the hype. So I got to go that moment for Steph."

Prior to Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry's most iconic moment was most likely his overtime game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. As great as that shot was, the stakes in Game 4 were just significantly higher.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration