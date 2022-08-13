How to Watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Without Cable

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan , a prequel spin-off series from 50 Cent’s Power franchise , premieres Sunday (Aug. 14) on Starz .

In season 2, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) is done “ vying for street corners ” in South Jamaica Queens and looks toward the Garden State for new opportunities.

Meanwhile, Raq must earn her son, Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis), trust back. After shooting Detective Marvin Howard and getting out of Queens, Kanan returns to find Howard (who is secretly his father) still alive.

The season 2 cast includes Joey Bada$$ , London Brown, Malcolm M. Mays, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, Letoya Luckett , Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz.

How to Watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Online

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will drop exclusively on the Starz app at midnight on Sunday (Aug. 14). The series will air on the Starz channel at 9 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have Starz, there are a few ways to subscribe and stream the show without cable. For example, subscribers can join Starz for just $5 for the first three months to watch new episodes of Raising Kanan as soon as they premiere on the app (rather than waiting for the primetime TV broadcast). The subscription comes with Unlimited HD streaming, unlimited downloads and subscribers can watch from up to four devices at the same time.

Starz

$5 for 3 months



Buy Now

1

You can also subscribe to Starz through Prime Video and stream for free for the first week. DirecTV Stream offers three months of free Starz, HBO Max , Epix, Showtime , Cinemax with its Choice package (currently on sale for $69.99 a month) in addition to a free trial for five days.

Other binge-worthy Starz originals include P-Valley , Outlander , Gaslit , BMF , Evil By Design , High Town , Blindspotting , Becoming Elizabeth , Men in Kilts , Seduced , Party Down , The Gloaming , Confronting a Serial Killer , Run the World , Shining Vale , Heels , The White Queen , The Serpent Queen , Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force , the newest edition to the Power franchise.