Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Church Girl’

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Beyoncé charted all 16 songs from her new album Renaissance on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 13), with the twerk-ready “Church Girl” coming in at No. 22.

Her Renaissance album, meanwhile, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 . The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project debuted with the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House .

If you need a guide to follow along with Beyoncé’s “Church Girl,” find the lyrics below:

(Lord, place me)
(Lord, place me)
Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered)
Ooh, ooh (I wanna be centered, I wanna be centered in thy will)

I’ve been up, I been down
Feel like I move mountains
Got friends that cried fountains, oh

I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free

I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (you bad)
Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)
Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)
Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)
I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Bad girl actin’ naughty, church girl, don’t hurt nobody

You can be my daddy if you want to
You, you can be my daddy if you want to
You can get it tatted if you want to
You, you can get it tatted if you want to (she ain’t tryna hurt nobody)

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties (huh)
So get your racks up (word), get your math up (uh)
I’ma back it up (uh), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up
I see them grey sweats (grey sweats), I see a blank check

I’m finally on the other side, I finally found the urge to smile
Swimmin’ through the oceans of tears we cried (tears that we’ve cried)
You know you got church in the morning (the morning)
But you’re doin’ God’s work, you’re goin’ in
She ain’t tryna hurt nobody
She is tryna do the best she can
Happy on her own, with her friends, without a man

I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body, I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me, I was born free (born free)

I’ll drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
I said, now pop it like a thotty, pop it like a thotty (free, you bad)
Mi seh, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (free, you bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (you bad)
Let it go, girl (let it go), let it out, girl (let it out)
Twerk that ass like you came up out the South, girl (ooh, ooh)
I said, now drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty (you bad)
Bad girls actin’ raunchy, church girl, don’t hurt nobody (don’t hurt nobody)

You can be my daddy if you want to (you bad)
You, you can get it tatted if you want to (you bad)
Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf—er litty (you bad)
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties
So get your racks up (ooh), get your math up (ooh)
I’ma back it up (back it up), back it, back it up (back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it up, back it up (back it up)
I see them grey sweats (ooh), I see a blank check (ooh)

Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
It must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
Now, do it, baby, stick it, baby, do it, baby, stick it, baby
Do it, baby, spin it, now spin it, baby, do it
Now spend that cash a little harder and she might let you dive in the water

Drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Now, now, now, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Oh, oh, oh, drop it like a thotty, drop it like a thotty
Good girls actin’ bad, church girls, don’t hurt nobody

I ain’t tryna hurt nobody
Trying to bring the life up in your body

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Beyonce Knowles, Terius Youngdell Nash, Ernest D. Wilson, Elbernita Clark-Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Hall, Phil Price, Ralph MacDonald, William Salter

Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Scores Second Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” banks a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after the song became her eighth leader on the list. Concurrently, two team-ups by three stars each debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, at No. 5, and benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 10. Among other feats, the former – which premieres atop the Streaming Songs chart and updates the Bee Gees’ 1970s disco classic – is Drake’s record-breaking 30th top five Hot 100 hit and his...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Maneskin Added as 2022 VMAs Performers

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Lizzo is set to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her second major-label studio album Special, which recently entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The song, the follow-up to her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash “About Damn Time,” has so far reached No. 84 on that chart. Lizzo is up for four awards this year,...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: PinkPantheress, Santigold, Bella Poarch, Joshua Bassett & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Santigold, Bella Poarch, Nicole Han, PinkPantheress, Joshua Bassett and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Santigold, “Shake” Hot off her shout-out from Beyonce on “Break My Soul (Queens Remix),” which finds Queen Bey redoing the rap on Madonna’s “Vogue”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Jax’s ‘Victoria’s Secret’

American Idol alum Jax notched her much-deserved first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her ode to body positivity, “Victoria’s Secret.” “Victoria’s Secret” blew up on TikTok, where the song has soundtracked nearly 30,000 clips. In one viral video, which has over 37 million views, Jax says she wrote the song for a child whom she babysits who was bullied about her weight. In another, with over 4 million views, Jax led a flashmob outside an actual Victoria’s Secret store. If you need a guide to follow along with Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” find the lyrics below: God, I wish...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are All the Hot 100 Records That Drake Has (And Hasn’t) Broken

Every new Drake release brings its share of Billboard chart history, and his new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive,” is no different. Earlier this year, he became the first solo male in history to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously twice, thanks to his latest LP Honestly, Nevermind and its single “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage. Now, he secures the honor of the artist with the most top five hits in Hot 100 history, with 30, as DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” on which he and Lil Baby are featured, debuts at No. 5 on...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Billboard

Lizzo Drops Teaser for ‘2 B Loved’ Music Video: ‘Are You Ready?’

Lizzo‘s “2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” music video is on its way, and it might be picking up where her “Truth Hurts” video left off. Fans got a sneak peek at the video concept on Sunday (Aug. 14) when Lizzo shared a teaser clip that begins with the wedding set from “Truth Hurts” and ends with the singer speeding off like a runaway bride. “ARE YOU READY..?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “THE ‘2 B LOVED’ MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING…” She ended her tweet with 12 bride emojis. On Friday, she’d hinted at the new video on Instagram, where she posted a clip of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Zayn Revisits His One Direction Days, Singing ‘Night Changes’ in New Video

ZAYN appears to be getting a little nostalgic, posting a 30-second black-and-white video of himself singing One Direction‘s 2014 single “Night Changes” on Monday night (Aug. 15) to Instagram. The ballad was released as the second single from the group’s fourth studio album Four in November 2014 — just four months ahead of Zayn Malik’s surprise departure from the boy band in March 2015. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 20 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. Malik is a co-writer on the song alongside all his 1D bandmates, as well as Jamie Scott,...
MUSIC
Billboard

M.I.A. & Her Robot Alter Ego Are Living Their Best Life in Unsettling ‘Popular’ Video: Watch

M.I.A. released her new single “Popular” on Friday (Aug. 12) along with an unsettling music video. In the clip, the British rapper takes on the training of “M.A.I,” her ultra-hip cyborg look-alike, to become an artificially intelligent influencer. Dressed in matching pale yellow bucket hats and green-and-black patterned shirts, M.I.A. teaches the robot to flip her hair, mimic her swaggering attitude and gain endless validation on the Internet, all while she sing-raps, “Yeah, love me like I love me, love me/ Suddenly it’s about me, ’bout me/ Now you wanna be around me, ’round me/ ‘Cause I love myself, I’m livin’...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Creates a ‘Truth Hurts’ Sequel With New ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Music Video: Watch

Two times now, we’ve seen things go wrong for Lizzo while she’s wearing a bridal gown, and two times, we’ve also seen Lizzo realize that she’s “100% that b—h” regardless. In the new music video for her track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” released on Monday (Aug. 15), the 34-year-old hitmaker re-creates the “Truth Hurts” wedding scene from her breakthrough single’s 2017 music video, in which she learned that she definitely doesn’t need a man — but this time, she’s figuring out that opening herself up to love isn’t necessarily a bad thing either. In the new video, Lizzo is dressed...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye West Posts Cryptic Message About Finding Inspiration in ‘The Children’ & ‘The Homeless’

Kanye West took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to post a questionably cryptic message about his personal design aesthetic. “Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design,” the post reads, with stark white letters against a black backdrop. The “True Love” rapper chose not to include a caption with the message. Ye’s latest Instagram message comes just two days after he decided to get equally vague matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. The ink, which all three artists got on the inner part of their left biceps and Lacy shared on his...
HOMELESS
Billboard

Adele Shares the Stories Behind ‘Easy on Me,’ ‘Hello’ & More Songs: Watch

Adele dished on the stories behind her catalog of smash hits on Monday (Aug. 15) in a new video for ELLE. “I think my lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19,” she said while playing “Life in Lyrics” with the magazine. “Definitely read loads more books and stuff like that since then. So I think my imagination has grown and therefore my lyrics have progressed. “But, you know, they always tell about the same thing: me,” the singer continued. “And, seemingly, my failed relationships. Which is...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell,’ Shares the Secret to the Perfect TikTok

Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” garnering more than 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally as successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has notched 412 million views. “I wasn’t expecting my first music video to blow up like that. I’m very grateful,” she tells Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly in a new interview. The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (Aug. 11), and the song delves into her internal struggles. “‘Living Hell’ is about the toxic relationship I have with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Maren Morris & Zedd Tease a Follow-Up to ‘The Middle’

Is a new Maren Morris and Zedd collab on the way? The country singer and dance producer seemed to indicate that possibility on social media this weekend, where they both teased that a follow-up to their 2018 pop earworm “The Middle” (with Grey) might just be in the works. “Round 2?” Morris wrote Saturday (Aug. 13) on Twitter, where she shared a photo of the pair. “Should we do it again?” Zedd asked in his own tweet, sharing the same picture. “The Middle” was a hit on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, where it held strong at No. 1 for an impressive 33 weeks....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Madonna Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop icon turned 64 on Tuesday (Aug. 16), and is celebrating her big day with friends on an Italian vacation. To celebrate the Queen of Pop and her career, we at Billboard have compiled an exclusive ranking of the diva’s 40 biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, and we want to know which is your favorite. Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including 38 top 10s – the most of any female artist. See our full list of her biggest Billboard hits here, and vote for your top song below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardOlivia Rodrigo Is Back in the Studio With Dan NigroSolange Composed a Score for the NYC BalletDrake Reacts to Passing The Beatles' Hot 100 Record: 'Broke My Records for the Month'
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 13)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Natti Natasha Makes Billboard History With the release of her new single “Mayor Que Usted,” Natti becomes the female artist to have the most top 10s on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay chart. The iconic Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel-assisted reggaeton peaks at No. 8 on the current Latin Rhythm Airplay chart (dated Aug. 13), following the official music video release filmed at the Districto T-Mobile in Puerto...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Game & Hit-Boy Discuss the Inspirations Behind ‘Drillmatic,’ Reveal Dream Collaborators

Fresh off the release of Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind, his eleventh solo studio album, The Game sat down with Billboard to discuss his new record, TikTok, his dream collaborators, and his creative process. Joined by Hit-Boy, the album’s Grammy-winning executive producer, the pair explained how they “decided it was time for a Game and Hit-Boy album.” Drillmatic is The Game’s first album since 2019’s Born 2 Rap. “He motivated me, got me all the way out the house,” The Game said of his creative partnership with Hit-Boy. “I don’t do no rapper stuff, but everything that I am and everything that I got...
MUSIC
Billboard

Danna Paola, Anitta & Maluma, More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music. This week, Brazilian star Anitta and Colombian hitmaker Maluma teamed up for their first collaboration ever. Titled “El Que Espera,” the reggaeton track narrates a love untested and unlived. While they’re both with someone else, they’re tempted to explore if there’s more than friendship there. The song’s video, directed by Mike Ho and shot in Ibiza, finds Anitta and Maluma getting extremely affectionate on the set of a film, where they play the leading roles. The new collab comes ahead of Anitta’s deluxe edition of her latest album, Versions of Me,...
MUSIC
