Public Safety

Defense attorney discusses Scott Peterson’s chances at a new trial

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — 18 years after being convicted of murdering his wife and child, Scott Peterson might have a chance at freedom if he is granted a new trial.

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke to defense attorney Michelle Trigger regarding Scott Peterson’s hearing that could earn him that trial.

