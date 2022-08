After an impressive outing in the first preseason game, the Indianapolis Colts may be able to trade quarterback Sam Ehlinger. One of the biggest storylines of the first preseason game for the Indianapolis Colts was how impressive second-year quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, looked. After severing as the second-string quarterback last season for Indianapolis, Ehlinger was the third QB in the game for Indy on Saturday and he put on a show.

