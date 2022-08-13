ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher indicted on 10 counts

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting his teacher has been indicted on 10 counts including attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.

    Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)
    Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)
    Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)
    Jonathan Martinez Garcia, 16, is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. (LVMPD/KLAS)
    Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 12, 2022. (KLAS)

Last week Jonathan Martinez Garcia was found competent to stand trial after receiving two mental evaluations.

Las Vegas student accused of sexually assaulting, trying to kill teacher reappears in court

Martinez Garcia is accused of battering, sexually assaulting, and trying to kill his teacher at Eldorado High School on April 7 after entering her classroom after school to discuss his grades.

Las Vegas student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges after second evaluation

The indictment of Martinez Garcia includes several charges which are listed below.

  • Kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm in the first degree
  • Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault
  • Battery with intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm
  • Attempt murder with the use of a deadly weapon
  • Attempt murder
  • Sexual assault
  • Attempt sexual assault
  • Robbery

Martinez Garcia is expected to return to court on Aug. 18.

Comments / 24

donna
4d ago

This so called kid needs to be charged as an adult and needs to see many many years behind bars. No more playing nice with these juveniles. All you do is make it okay to do what this so called kid does and allowing him to get a slap on the wrist doesn’t cut it.

Reply(5)
18
Anthony Harris
4d ago

locked that animal up. kids like him are the reason why there is a shortage on teachers. Who wants to teach kids when they may have to fear for they're safety? punish his parents too they are just as guilty as him

Reply(1)
7
Judy Siqueiros
4d ago

He's no child. He looks like a big guy. Put him away. That poor teacher is lucky to be alive, even though I'm sure she has nightmares. God help us all.

Reply
7
