Student accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher indicted on 10 counts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting his teacher has been indicted on 10 counts including attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Last week Jonathan Martinez Garcia was found competent to stand trial after receiving two mental evaluations.Las Vegas student accused of sexually assaulting, trying to kill teacher reappears in court
Martinez Garcia is accused of battering, sexually assaulting, and trying to kill his teacher at Eldorado High School on April 7 after entering her classroom after school to discuss his grades.Las Vegas student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges after second evaluation
The indictment of Martinez Garcia includes several charges which are listed below.
- Kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm in the first degree
- Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault
- Battery with intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm
- Attempt murder with the use of a deadly weapon
- Attempt murder
- Sexual assault
- Attempt sexual assault
- Robbery
Martinez Garcia is expected to return to court on Aug. 18.
