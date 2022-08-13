ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 163

Selina Workman
4d ago

Absolutely beautiful too see people cone together and help these two young men. May God continue too bless all of these people that came together, and made there dream a reality.

Reply(1)
106
Ash
4d ago

What a wonderful blessing! It’s hard raising a child and trying to figure life out. Wishing both of them the best. 🙏🏾

Reply
91
C-los Rojack
4d ago

Keep your head up and make your parents proud by taking care of your brother. You got parents and GOD on your side.

Reply(5)
79
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Society
Katy, TX
Society
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Little Brother#Lakewood Church
Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Click2Houston.com

Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local residents blast ‘inhumane’ conditions at apartments

Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy