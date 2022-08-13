Read full article on original website
Selina Workman
4d ago
Absolutely beautiful too see people cone together and help these two young men. May God continue too bless all of these people that came together, and made there dream a reality.
Reply(1)
106
Ash
4d ago
What a wonderful blessing! It’s hard raising a child and trying to figure life out. Wishing both of them the best. 🙏🏾
Reply
91
C-los Rojack
4d ago
Keep your head up and make your parents proud by taking care of your brother. You got parents and GOD on your side.
Reply(5)
79
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
'Something's not right': Wife losing hope after husband mysteriously goes missing last Halloween
John Davis' disappearance last Halloween is only getting harder for his wife to handle now that two police departments are directing inquiries to each other.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing Daughter
40-year-old Latanya Green lives at home with her loving family in Cleveland, Texas. Latanya, who rarely leaves home, has the mentality of a 10-year-old child due to cognitive impairments.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I’m speechless’: Organization remodels home for 2 brothers who lost their parents
KATY, Texas (KPRC) – Two brothers in Texas who lost their parents and grandparents have a roof over their heads thanks to volunteers. The last few years have been tough for 22-year-old Jaylan Gray and 12-year-old Julian after both of their parents and their grandfather died. Gray said he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
Student accused of setting fire to University of Houston dorm building, damaging 4 floors
According to charging documents, the 26-year-old used flammable liquid to start the fire that damaged four floors of the University Lofts "because he wanted to and because he could."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past May
A Texas mother is asking for the community's help as the search continues for 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, a Texas teen who went missing in May of this year. Houston, Texas- On May 31, 2022, 15-year-old Jazmin Perez went missing from the 9400 block of Harwin Ave. in Southwest Houston, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
KENS 5
Houston child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County judge says
Health officials are in the early stages of trying to determine how the toddler got the virus. The child was not in any daycare or school settings.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
defendernetwork.com
Local residents blast ‘inhumane’ conditions at apartments
Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
Click2Houston.com
Wrecker driver who helped save deputy constable from fiery crash in Pasadena honored, receives recognition award
PASADENA, Texas – A wrecker driver who helped save a constable deputy from a fiery crash in Pasadena in July was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tuesday for his heroic actions. Richard Borgstrom was recognized at the First Responders Support Team monthly meeting, hosted by the organization, which...
Comments / 163