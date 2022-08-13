Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Open in the Northridge Shopping Center

A new restaurant called Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will be opening later this year in the Northridge Shopping Center . The Northridge Shopping Center has other restaurants and shops including Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Below, T-Mobile, Petco, Mikado Sushi and Denny’s.

According to their website , there are 10 Great Greek Mediterranean Grill locations in Florida. Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has restaurants in 14 states, including California, Michigan, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s menu includes entrée options like Australian Lamb Souvlaki, the Great Greek Rice Bowl, the Athenian Burger, the Falafel Pita and the Greek Salad Wrap. Some of the appetizers that the restaurant offers are Dolmades, Spanakopita and a Four Dip Combo. The Four Dip Combo comes with the customer’s choice of four dips and four warm pitas.

What Now Miami reached out to franchisee Martin Monev , who said that the restaurant is currently in the permitting stage. Monev says that he expects that construction will begin very soon and that the restaurant will open this year. Monev filed a plan review online for this restaurant on August 8, 2022.

Monev says that the restaurant is known for their Greek skewers and gyro meat wraps. To check out more pictures of Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s menu options, check out their official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

