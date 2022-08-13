Read full article on original website
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Sheldon Day’s release leads list of moves made by the Cleveland Browns on Cut Day No. 1
The Cleveland Browns made some decisions on Tuesday, including cutting Sheldon Day. The Cleveland Browns cleared some roster space on Tuesday, as expected. The team opened up four roster spots alone on Tuesday, while the Browns waived the fifth player on Monday to make room for the returning Denzel Ward.
Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP. Add baseball to the list of things that Jake Paul is not good at. Ahead of the Marlins vs. Padres game the influencer turned pro boxer put on a Marlins jersey and took a few swings at batting practice and man was he terrible.
