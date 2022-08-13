ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction

NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team

The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble

Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game

With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
BALTIMORE, MD

