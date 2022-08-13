Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, who starred in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. Her death comes two years after she revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "Hi everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," reads a statement...
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response
The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into...
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Reacts to Tribute Defending Her From People Calling Her 'Crazy'
Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, is grateful for Heche's Men in Trees co-star Emily Bergl's kind tribute to Heche following her death. In a lengthy post on her Instagram, Bergl honored Heche, taking issue with those who have described the late actress as "crazy." "'You worked with crazy Anne Heche?'...
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Dead at 64
Denise Dowse, who starred as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Saturday. She was 64. Dowse was hospitalized with severe meningitis last week and was in a coma. "I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Talks to Teazha About Her Family After Fight Ends in Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Kiaya Elliott is checking in with girlfriend Teazha as she struggles with her own family trauma following the fight that ended in Kiaya's arrest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya and Teazha discuss her estranged family as Teazha admits she hasn't seen anyone in her family since they tried to come at Kiaya.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Star Terry Crews Explains How Personal the Role Was to Him (Exclusive)
Tales of the Waking Dead premiered on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday and the first episode featured Terry Crews and Oliva Munn. In the episode, Joe (Crews) is on the road before being upended by Evie (Munn), and the two travel to Michigan for separate missions. During a roundtable interview with Crews, PopCulture.com asked the 54-year-old actor about his role in the series who revealed how his hometown prepared him for Tales of the Walking Dead.
'Top Chef' Host Padma Lakshmi Hopes for 'Swift Healing' for Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie After Stabbing
Salman Rushdie's ex-wife Padma Lakshmi is sending her support after The Satanic Verses author was stabbed at an event in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. As Rushdie remains in the hospital, where he is being treated for multiple stab wounds, the Top Chef host broke her silence on social media, sending Rushdie her well-wishes.
Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75
Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
Kobe Bryant Trial: Fire Captain Walks off Witness Stand More Than Once During Testimony
The case of Vanessa Bryant vs. Los Angeles County continues in court, and a former fire captain exited the witness stand multiple times during his testimony. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brian Jordan walked off the witness stand three times when he was questioned about the photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020. Jordan said he has no memory of taking photos of the crash and has cited stress from working that day.
