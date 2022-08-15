ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor proposes $1.4 billion loan to keep nuclear plant open

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMCUB_0hFSlihm00

Aug 12 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to give PG&E Corp (PCG.N) a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of a nuclear power plant it runs by as much as a decade as the state seeks to shore up electric reliability while moving away from fossil fuels, his office said on Friday.

The proposal, which would have to be introduced as a bill in the state legislature, is the latest in a series of steps California has made this year to reconsider its 2016 decision to retire the Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025. read more

California wants to produce all of its electricity from clean sources by 2045, but has faced challenges with that transition, such as rolling blackouts during a heatwave in 2020.

"The Governor supports keeping all options on the table as we build out our plan to ensure reliable energy this summer and beyond," a spokesperson in his office said. "This includes considering a limited term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP), which continues to be an important resource as we transition away from fossil fuel generation to greater amounts of clean energy."

Under Newsom's proposal, the state's utility regulator would delay Diablo Canyon's retirement to between 2030 and 2035. The extension may require regulatory actions by agencies, including the state's water control board and its land, utilities and coastal commissions, but it would exempt them from abiding by some environmental laws. It would also make clear that no coastal development permits or additional studies need to be completed by the Coastal Commission.

The proposed bill would also authorize a loan of up to $1.4 billion to Diablo Canyon owner PG&E to cover relicensing costs Diablo Canyon's current federal licenses expire in 2024 and 2025.

PG&E is also applying for separate federal funds under a $6 billion U.S. Department of Energy program aimed at saving nuclear power plants that are scheduled to retire. read more

"We are proud of the role that DCPP plays in our state, and we stand ready to support should there be a change in state policy, to help ensure grid reliability for our customers and all Californians at the lowest possible cost," PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said in an emailed statement.

The Biden administration has been pushing to revitalize the waning nuclear industry as part of a plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, though just under half of Americans support nuclear power to generate electricity, according to a June Reuters/Ipsos poll. read more

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 202

AceBaker
3d ago

So, 7.4 billion dollars of taxpayer money to keep the nuclear power plant open and charging those same taxpayer excessively high energy bills!

Reply(9)
113
halfanewfie2
2d ago

Newsom took half the infrastructure money in 2019 to pay for his so called climate change... the other half went to pay for illegal migrants health care... money disappears every time he does something. He's in panic mode now because he'll never be President..

Reply(1)
71
Brenda Dixon
3d ago

Except when you need votes and people are dehydrating and objecting to power grid failures daily, my brother still lives there.

Reply(1)
27
Related
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
AOL Corp

California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill

According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Greenhouse Gas#Power Plants#Green Energy#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Pg E Corp Lrb
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval

Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion trigger ban

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Idaho over the state’s trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions. The law is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 25, unless the Idaho Supreme Court puts the law on a temporary hold after a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit argues that Idaho’s trigger ban […] The post U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion trigger ban appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IDAHO STATE
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
rigzone.com

457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Reuters

Reuters

550K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy