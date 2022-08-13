Florida hockey player shows perseverance to follow her dream

Like many young athletes, Molly Pedone has had to deal with adversity since COVID-19 showed up. However, she’s had some extra obstacles to overcome just to continue playing the sport she loves. It’s been a long journey with some bumps in the road and bruises along the way, but she’ll tell you it’s worth every bit of it.

How the Journey Began

Pedones’ parents Suzanne and Michael had their first date at an ice hockey game. Her mom is a former tennis player and was a big hockey fan, so Michael thought it was wise to take her to a hockey game on their first date and it worked out.

When Molly was young, she begged them to let her play hockey. When she was nine they finally agreed, however, that’s considered a late start for hockey players that get to a high level. She started to take skating lessons with local skating coach Cindy Sokolis and learned to play at the Tampa Bay Skating Academy (TBSA). She immediately loved being on the ice and was a bit of a natural. Mr. Pedone says after only two months, she seemed to “figure it out.”

Molly Pedone earned a Division I scholarship to Robert Morris University, but after the school dropped its ice hockey programs, she has found her way to Utica University.

By the age of 10, Pedone made the Under 14 (U14) team. Her parents took her to rinks around town and to travel tournaments around the country while she mainly played for the Florida Lady Vipers. Knowing she had a lot of catching up to do, Molly eventually began home-schooling so she could spend more time training and honing her craft.

Referring to her time spent growing up and learning to play in the Tampa area, she says, “I’m grateful for it. We didn’t have many girls’ teams then, so we played against the boys (often), and at times we’d beat them.” That experience made her a better player. She enjoys being here in Tampa during the off-season; she says, “There’s tons of rinks and resources here (nowadays).”

Pedone also says, “(It’s) amazing to see a lot of youth hockey programs compared to when I was younger. Refreshing to see how much the game has grown for girls.”

Shattuck St. Mary’s

If you mention the name Shattuck St. Mary’s to pretty much anyone in the hockey world, they’ll know what you’re talking about. “Shattuck,” as its typically referred to, is a prep school and developmental program in Faribault, MN. It’s one of the top prep schools in the US and a major pipeline for hockey players to earn a college scholarship.

During her senior year at Shattuck, Molly tore her labrum and needed surgery. However, she impressed scouts and recruiters enough to earn a scholarship at Robert Morris University. On top of the amazing competition and hockey environment, Pedone says, “Shattuck prepared me for being away from home, plus for the cold weather at Robert Morris.”

On to College

Robert Morris is a Division 1 school in Pittsburgh, PA. Pedone helped her team get to the final eight before they were knocked out. Then, she was faced with another roadblock. Robert Morris decided to cut their men’s and women’s hockey programs after the 2020-21 season, and she wasn’t sure if her career was over or not. However, she was recruited by a coach at Utica College, which is now Utica University.

After playing a full season for the Pioneers of Utica, in which they lost in the second round of the playoffs, the coach who recruited her took a job at another school. So again, she wasn’t sure what would happen next.

However, she’ll be back at Utica for her junior year and will spend the off-season in Tampa training hard and working on her skills. Pedone says, “I’m on the smaller side, so I want to get stronger, doing whatever I can to help the team.” She does have the option for an extra year of eligibility due to COVID policies.

What’s in the Future?

Molly heads back up to Utica in the next couple of weeks and will begin skating without the coaching staff in the first week of September. Official practices start the first week of October. Pedone studies political science and hopes to get a public policy master's.

She says, “I’d love to do something with hockey if I can’t play (at a higher level). I’d love the opportunity to work with an NHL team or do something with coaching, recruiting, or work in the front office of a college or pro team.”