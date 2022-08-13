Read full article on original website
Anne Heche receives Honor Walk after organs are donated: Celebrity friends react
Anne Heche will receive an Honor Walk for her organ donation after being taken off life support on Sunday, following a tragic car accident and a severe brain injury. The actress was declared dead at age 53, after brain activity was absent due to the massive injury. However,...
Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out
The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Inside Terri Irwin’s Curious Friendship With Actor Russell Crowe
At 58 years old, Terri Irwin has been linked to around 25 dating partners since 2007 when she walked the red carpet with Russell Crowe, who was a good friend to her late husband Steve Irwin.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
AOL Corp
Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified
Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’
Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
Anne Heche 911 Audio From Scene of Car Crash Released
Earlier this month, news broke that actress Anne Heche had crashed into a home in Los Angeles, California, at 90 MPH, igniting both the house and vehicle. Heche was then transported to a nearby hospital with severe burns, where she was intubated and declared in critical condition. Tragically, the actress later died as a result of her extensive injuries.
EW.com
Anne Heche's son Homer opens up about losing his mom: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'
In the outpouring of grief and tributes after Anne Heche's death, a particularly poignant statement comes from the actress's eldest son, Homer. "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom," Homer, 20, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
Trace Adkins Remembers Anne Heche in Heartfelt Message
Following the untimely death of actress Anne Heche, who crashed into two houses before her car caught fire, Hollywood is taking a moment to remember the late star and the legacy she left behind. On Friday, news broke that the actress passed away due to injuries she sustained from the car crash. Her representative said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”
New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance
Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
Anne Heche’s Organs To Be Donated After The Actress Was ‘Peacefully’ Taken Off Life Support
After a week of tragic news, a silver lining can be found in the death of Anne Heche. Her organs will go to a needed recipient.
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Ellen DeGeneres And Other Celebrities React To The Death Of Anne Heche
Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on August 5 resulting in both the car and house catching fire and sending her to the hospital in critical condition, per People. Original reports seemed potentially optimistic about her being able to pull through after the accident, but tragically, the actress never regained consciousness. Heche was declared brain dead on August 11, and kept on life support to see if she was a candidate for organ donation; she was removed from life support a week after her accident on August 12, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims
During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
Anne Heche Declared Legally Dead at 53: Actress Succumbs to Injuries One Week After Car Crash
Update: A rep from Heche’s family has issued the following statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Earlier: Anne Heche has been declared legally dead at the age of 53, TMZ reports, a week after a car crash that took place in Los Angeles...
Outsider.com
