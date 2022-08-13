ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Woman who died in Pueblo County jail identified

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akbQ8_0hFSiib900

A woman who died Tuesday in the Pueblo County jail was identified Friday as 40-year-old Puebloan Martha Salas, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced.

Salas was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 10 a.m. that morning, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner's office investigator.

"Sheriff’s deputies initiated life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Salas had been arrested on two outstanding warrants Monday afternoon and was in the jail less than 24 hours prior to her death.

A preliminary investigation indicated she may have had a medical issue. There were no visible signsof trauma or foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Cotter said. Salas's death marks the second in the Pueblo County jail of 2022. Marissa Fresquez, 30, was found dead in her cell in late June. As of Friday, the cause of death has yet to be released by the coroner's office in either case.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman who died in Pueblo County jail identified

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sheriff's Office seeks southern Colorado porch pirate

A Pueblo resident was expecting to get several packages that arrived at their home recently, but when they went to the porch to retrieve them, they were gone.Footage from a home security camera appears to show a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt and black shorts getting out of a "bluish/green" Toyota SUV, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 10 at the 24000 block of Everett Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is two blocks north of Highway 50 in a suburban community comprising single family homes near Pleasant View Junior High School.Now, the Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying the woman seen in the pictures.Anyone with information about the theft can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 and can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were eleven locations identified as being involved, to include two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County inmate found dead

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Pueblo County Jail was found dead on Aug. 8. A coroner investigator pronounced Martha Salas, 40, dead on scene. An autopsy has been conducted. The Pueblo County Coroner says they are waiting for results. No other information has been released at this time. FOX21 will update the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Gannett
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc11news.com

Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
KXRM

Pueblo County fire to hold mass casualty incident training

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday along Highway 50 near 23rd Lane. The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and conclude in the early afternoon. This event has been designed to test the Pueblo County MCI plan […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Andrew Tuncap?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who died inside a 7-Eleven after being shot multiple times in 2008. At approximately 10:41 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at the 7-Eleven located on 1240 E. Fillmore St. Arriving officers found the victim, 24-year-old Andrew […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two killed in weekend crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people just south of Pueblo. According to CSP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy