Woman who died in Pueblo County jail identified

A woman who died Tuesday in the Pueblo County jail was identified Friday as 40-year-old Puebloan Martha Salas, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced.

Salas was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 10 a.m. that morning, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner's office investigator.

"Sheriff’s deputies initiated life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Salas had been arrested on two outstanding warrants Monday afternoon and was in the jail less than 24 hours prior to her death.

A preliminary investigation indicated she may have had a medical issue. There were no visible signsof trauma or foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Cotter said. Salas's death marks the second in the Pueblo County jail of 2022. Marissa Fresquez, 30, was found dead in her cell in late June. As of Friday, the cause of death has yet to be released by the coroner's office in either case.

