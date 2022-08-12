ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for Central and Western Wyoming. Mainly light rain will occur this evening, ending overnight. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. —————
RIVERTON, WY
KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MULLEN FIRE BURN SCAR AREA IS. CANCELLED FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining road...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall

High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
BILLINGS, MT

