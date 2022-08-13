Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother
Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’
Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
Dame Olivia Newton-John obituary
Singer and actor with a girl-next-door reputation whose career rocketed after her starring role as Sandy in Grease
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
WATCH: Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Presley’s Incredible Collection of Jewelry, Watches Heading to Auction
Just a little over 40 years old, Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Leaving behind him a legacy that has carried on for longer than he was alive, the King of Rock and Roll continues to receive awards for being one of the most recognized icons of the 20th century. And with the recent success of the film following his life as a worldwide celebrity, it appears an auction is scheduled to take place on August 27th, featuring an assortment of the singer’s belongings owned by his manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Pick For Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Death, And Which Character She’d Bring Back If She Could
Which Grey's Anatomy death affected Ellen Pompeo the most, and who would she love to see in the halls of Grey Sloan again?
Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'
Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin." Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing...
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Posts Emotional Video Tribute to Late Mom the Day After Her Death
“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John passed away due to breast cancer yesterday. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a tribute video this morning in honor of her mother. Lattanzi, a 36 year old singer, posted a video of her and her mother singing “Window In The Wall.” She captioned the post: “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”
George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice
Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Anne Heche’s Romantic Life: Everyone She Dated
Anne Heche had a string of serious relationships and one marriage before her August 12 death at 53 from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5.
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Would Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Ever Remarry? The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Defines Her Thoughts on Dating
There is one thing missing from Animal Planet's 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins.' Will Terri Irwin ever find love again?
