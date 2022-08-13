ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution Roasters Planning Expansion in Carlsbad

By Jeannine Boisse
Small batch coffee roasters Revolution Roasters are planning further expansion in North County. The roasters have submitted plans to join The Cottages on Roosevelt development currently in the works in Carlsbad Village .

The Cottages on Roosevelt property consists of three separate cottage-style buildings currently receiving a modern update to make way for new tenants. Each unit ranges from 907 to 982 square feet with an added 2,000 square foot outdoor patio.

Currently operating out of South Oceanside, Revolution Roasters specializes in small-batch roasts and makes all syrups, almond milk, and pastries in house. Their milk-based coffee concoctions are made exclusively with Straus Organic milk. Beyond their menu of gourmet toasts, their pastry case is stocked with handcrafted baked goods with seasonal flavors like their Strawberry Mint Scone or Summer Pop Tarts.

A rep from commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield who are leasing for the project confirms that updates are in progress on the property. No word yet on when the new tenants will open doors. Stay tuned to Revolution Roasters on Instagram for updates.

Photo: LoopNet


