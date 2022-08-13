Read full article on original website
Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August
Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
A Taste Of Home
Submitted by the Tacoma Refugee Choir. Please help us celebrate A Taste of Home! This fun, taste-filled evening (August 27, 2022, 4:30-7:00 pm) will be at the beautiful Photo Acres (6816 104th St W, Puyallup, WA 98373), a 7.5 acre property that includes a stage, firepit, stunning flowers, a lovely dinner tent, lawn games, and a beautiful forested space to explore.
Tacoma FIRST 311 one-stop shop
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Tacoma FIRST 311 Customer Support Center provides a “one-stop shop” for non-emergency City services. Watch this video to learn how you can request services, ask questions or report things like potholes or abandoned vehicles through #Tacoma FIRST 311.
That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties
Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
This Tacoma gardener turned his zucchini problem into a community-building effort
David Thompson had a problem that many gardeners can relate to: he had too many vegetables. Even after sharing with neighbors, there was still plenty to go around. But Thompson found a way to spread the bounty. And he hopes it’ll inspire other gardeners to do the same. It’s...
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater
When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877
Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Final Curran Orchard Summer Concert August 18
We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks). August 18...
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
Division and MLK Jr. Way intersection closure starting August 16th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Tacoma Arts Live adds Live at 5! Salsa on the Square
Tacoma Arts Live announcement. Live at 5! Salsa on the Square will take place on Friday, August 26 (5-7 pm) at Theater Square on Broadway. This event is one of many this summer, fall, and beyond. Other events include:. The Infinite (An Out of this World Immersive Experience) running through...
Tacoma Housing Authority Finalizes Purchase of North Highland Court Apartments
Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) has acquired the North Highland Court apartment complex. Located at 3015 North Highland Street, the 35-unit community becomes the third such THA-owned property in the north end. THA purchased the property using a combination of reserve funds and a loan from Banner Bank.
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17
City of Puyallup announcement. The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.
Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.
