Spurs Add Star-Level Talent from Cavs in Trade Scenario

Could the Spurs look toward the Eastern Conference again for another potential offseason trade?

The San Antonio Spurs made one of the biggest trades of the offseason in June by dealing Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

But with the team set on a full rebuild, getting valuable draft picks or young talent in return is crucial. And a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers presents some interesting options.

Bleacher Report presented different trade scenarios that would help boost the starting lineup for all 30 NBA teams. In this fantasy, the Spurs and Cavs agreed on an interesting trade that would result in a star-caliber guard taking the reins in San Antonio.

Here’s the trade:

Cavs get: Josh Richardson and 2023 first-round pick (top-16-protected via CHA)

Spurs get: Collin Sexton (sign-and-trade)

Interestingly enough, Sexton’s name has been tied with the Spurs since the end of May.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor , Sexton had 'some fans' in the Spurs front office as a potential backcourt partner alongside Murray before his eventual trade.

“The Spurs, who sources say have some Sexton fans in their front office, fit those same parameters -- if they’re looking for a new Dejounte Murray running mate,” Fedor said.

But with Murray now gone, Sexton would immediately become the Spurs' go-to ball-handler on offense while simultaneously being one of the team's top perimeters defenders.

Sexton appeared in just 11 games during the 2021-22 season before suffering a torn ACL. He was coming off a career-year with averages of 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists the season prior.

This past season, with All-Star guard Darius Garland showing he's the Cavaliers' initiator of the future, the team inked him to a five-year, $193 million extension, which seemed to unofficially push Sexton out the door in free agency.

From a contract standpoint, Sexton is likely to seek in the $18-22 million annual salary range on his next contract. He reportedly currently has a contract offer on the table from the Cavaliers in the range of a three-year, $40 million deal.

For the Spurs, parting with Richardson would be a move many have anticipated as the team attempts to get younger and unload its vets.

Additionally, dealing the first-round pick acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in the Murray trade doesn’t present much of a risk, as the pick is protected in favor of the Hornets should they have a poor season next year.

But if the Spurs want to fully embrace the tank, adding Sexton might bring a few more wins than fans would like in the race for the No. 1 overall pick next season, Victor Wembanyama.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.