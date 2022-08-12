ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Fest 2022 Lineup to Include Premiere of Paramount’s ‘Smile’ and Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’

For years, Fantastic Fest, the annual genre film festival in Austin, Texas, has been one of the best kept secrets on the festival circuit. Taking place at one theater (the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar), it’s an endlessly delightful cornucopia of exploding heads, talking animals and deviant sex (sometimes all in the same movie). This year’s festival features 21 world premieres, 14 North American premieres and 21 U.S. premieres, with a mixture of mainstream fare (Paramount’s new horror movie “Smile” will have its premiere at the festival) and the endearingly esoteric.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List

“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
Adam Scott Says Filming ‘Severance’ During the Pandemic Was Like ‘A Strange Groundhog Day’

This story about “Severance” star Adam Scott first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When it came to filming the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” Adam Scott could relate to the series’ central concept of a procedure that can completely separate a person’s work-life consciousness from their personal life. That’s because filming during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic was like being in the Wild West, with Scott describing a life of being shuttled in a van between the show’s set and the empty apartment where he spent his nights alone.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Reconciliation Between Old Enemies (Video)

Unlikely alliances may be on the horizon for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the Season 5 trailer teases the show’s biggest conflict yet. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in the fourth season, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.
Universal Earn $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark

Four studios grossed over $3 billion in 2019, but Universal milestone shows signs of progress in box office recovery. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that it has become the first studio since the pandemic began to gross over $3 billion worldwide in a calendar year, thanks in large part to the mid-summer success of its franchise hits “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
