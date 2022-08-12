Read full article on original website
For years, Fantastic Fest, the annual genre film festival in Austin, Texas, has been one of the best kept secrets on the festival circuit. Taking place at one theater (the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar), it’s an endlessly delightful cornucopia of exploding heads, talking animals and deviant sex (sometimes all in the same movie). This year’s festival features 21 world premieres, 14 North American premieres and 21 U.S. premieres, with a mixture of mainstream fare (Paramount’s new horror movie “Smile” will have its premiere at the festival) and the endearingly esoteric.
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Prime Video’s big budget fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is giving fans a double dose of Middle-Earth. The streamer confirmed Tuesday it will release the first two episodes of the series on Sept. 1 instead of just one episode as originally planned.
The Harvey Weinstein drama “She Said,” the Emmett Till biopic “Till” and new documentaries from Martin Scorsese and James Ivory have been added to the New York Film Festival lineup as world premieres. The films will all premiere in the Spotlight section of the festival, and...
“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
Magnolia Pictures announced Monday that it has acquired the North American rights to “Hunt,” a Korean espionage action film that is the directorial debut of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae. “Hunt” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section and follows two Korean...
Robert De Niro will re-team with his director on “Wag the Dog” Barry Levinson for a new crime drama called “Wise Guys” that is set at Warner Bros. that would have De Niro playing not one but two of the 20th Century’s biggest crime bosses, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
This story about “Severance” star Adam Scott first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When it came to filming the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” Adam Scott could relate to the series’ central concept of a procedure that can completely separate a person’s work-life consciousness from their personal life. That’s because filming during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic was like being in the Wild West, with Scott describing a life of being shuttled in a van between the show’s set and the empty apartment where he spent his nights alone.
Johnny Depp has lined up what will be his first film as a director in 25 years: “Modi,” a biopic about the early 20th Century Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Depp will also co-produce the film via IN.2, the European arm of his production company Infinitum Nihil, and working alongside him will be Al Pacino and Barr Navidi serving as co-producers.
Unlikely alliances may be on the horizon for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the Season 5 trailer teases the show’s biggest conflict yet. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in the fourth season, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.
You know the story (or maybe you don’t): A grown woman who looks like a child due to “proportional dwarfism” scams her way into being adopted by a loving family, only to terrorize them and attempt to seduce the husband. So goes the plot of “Orphan,” a middling-yet-gonzo horror flick from 2009.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is headed back to Imax theaters this month — six years after the film’s initial release. But this time, it’ll come with a first look at Disney and Lucasfilm’s next streaming series, the “Rogue One” prequel “Andor.”
Four studios grossed over $3 billion in 2019, but Universal milestone shows signs of progress in box office recovery. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that it has become the first studio since the pandemic began to gross over $3 billion worldwide in a calendar year, thanks in large part to the mid-summer success of its franchise hits “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
From ”Carrie“ to ”The Shining,“ the series is rife with references to classic horror films. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is a much more horror-centric take on Sara Shepard’s young...
The new Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer said in an interview Tuesday that he has big ideas for the Oscars, one of which is having a producer who can handle the show across “multiple years.”. “I think bringing on producers for multiple years is...
Those who watched the “Westworld” Season 4 finale on Sunday evening would be forgiven for thinking it felt like a series finale, but if co-creator and co-showrunner Lisa Joy gets her way, it’s merely the beginning of the end. “Westworld” has not yet been renewed for a...
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
