ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Is Baker Mayfield on his last chance with the Carolina Panthers?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7a1B_0hFShO6W00

It’s been quite a year for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield. This time last year, there was optimism surrounding Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns after they earned their first playoff win since 1994. Before the Browns moved to Baltimore.

Then Mayfield suffered a torn labrum. Playing through the injury, Mayfield’s 2021 left the Browns front office questioning whether or not he was the future. After a contentious offseason and a trade for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield ultimately was traded to Carolina.

With a healthy shoulder and a fresh opportunity, Mayfield has a chance to rebuild his reputation. But is this his last chance?

Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports took a look at 22 recent first round picks that might be out of chances heading into 2022. Here’s what Davis had to say about the quarterback battle in Carolina between former first rounders, Sam Darnold and former Sooner Baker Mayfield.

The most compelling quarterback battle of the summer is being waged by two of the top three selections of the 2018 draft, though neither Darnold (third overall to the Jets) nor Mayfield (first overall to the Browns) remains with his original team. Each was initially due a fully guaranteed $18.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract, though Mayfield accepted a $3.5 million pay cut – he can earn it all back by hitting several incentives – to facilitate his trade from Cleveland just one year after Darnold was dealt to Carolina. They’re currently alternating first-team training camps every other day, each hoping to earn the QB1 gig from embattled coach Matt Rhule while trying to parlay the opportunity into major payday from the Panthers or another team in free agency next year. This could be the final shot for one or both passers to establish himself as an NFL starter – and limiting turnovers and poor decision making will be crucial for Mayfield and Darnold. But having a playmaking duo of

RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore should give each a fighting chance to excel. Darnold and the 2021 Panthers started 3-0 before losing “CMC” to hamstring and ankle injuries that cost him 10 games. – Davis, USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield’s route to the Panthers came a bit differently than Sam Darnold’s. Darnold didn’t have much success with the New York Jets, while Mayfield helped the Browns win their first playoff game in more than 20 years.

By all accounts, the former Sooner has looked great in Panthers training camp. If he can keep that rolling through the preseason, Mayfield will win the starting quarterback job with the Panthers.

Even if it doesn’t pan out with the Panthers, there will always be opportunities for quarterbacks, especially quarterbacks drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. Carolina could be his last chance, but odds are it’s a turning point.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Norman, OK
Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Norman, OK
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Browns#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Oklahoma Sooners#Usa Today Sports#Carolin
ClutchPoints

JC Tretter potentially getting Colin Kaepernick treatment, claims Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio believes that his former teammate with the Browns and current president of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter is getting the Colin Kaepernick treatment. With the 2022 NFL season just a few weeks from kicking off and the offseason about to enter the second week of the preseason, Tretter conspicuously […] The post JC Tretter potentially getting Colin Kaepernick treatment, claims Joel Bitonio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos

Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy