Waco, TX

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Midway All-Stars win the Little League World Series

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All-Stars defeated Maryland in the Little League World Series final 5-4 on Monday. The game was moved up to 11 a.m. due to weather, but almost immediately after the game started it went into a weather delay. When the game resumed, Midway struggled,...
Manvel youth savoring berth with Pearland in League League World Series

Kaiden Shelton will receive the chance of a lifetime this week, as the Manvel youth and his 12-year old Pearland All-Star teammates travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete at the Little League Baseball World Series, Aug. 17-28. Pearland opens its tourney road by playing the Mid-Atlantic Champion Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in...
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run

MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
District 11-4A Division II: Connally, Gatesville, Robinson

High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.
