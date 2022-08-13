High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.

