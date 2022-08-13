Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas A&M DT commit Samu Taumanupepe to be honored at Houston TD Club banquet
On Wednesday evening, the Touchdown Club of Houston will hold its annual August banquet to honor its preseason All-Greater Houston team. With the high school football season kicking off very soon, there will be an impressive group of players gathered at the Bayou City Event Center to receive accolades. Texas...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Gatesville’s new head coach looks to bring a trophy to his hometown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville didn’t have to go far to find its new head coach. The Hornets opted to promote Aaron Hunter from defensive coordinator to head coach. Hunter was the DC the last two years, but he has a much longer history with Gatesville. About 15 years...
KWTX
Little League World Series champions back home in Central Texas as community organizes celebration
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Little League World Series champions are back on Central Texas soil Tuesday after clinching the world title Monday in Greenville, N.C., and a community-wide celebration to welcome the team home is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Broughton Field. The Midway 12-year-old All-Stars won the...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Waco hopes buy-in will lead to success in year two under Heldt
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High has struggled in recent year, but the team feels like it took a huge step forward this offseason. The players and coaches tell us they saw a spike in commitment and buy-in from the team heading into their second season under head coach Linden Heldt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
CBS News
Brother of former Bronco Aqib Talib wanted in Texas for murder during youth football game
The brother of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is being sought by Texas authorities following the fatal shooting of a man at a youth football game Saturday evening. The Lancaster, Texas, Police Department identified Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect in the incident, according to the Dallas Morning News.
KWTX
Midway All-Stars win the Little League World Series
GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All-Stars defeated Maryland in the Little League World Series final 5-4 on Monday. The game was moved up to 11 a.m. due to weather, but almost immediately after the game started it went into a weather delay. When the game resumed, Midway struggled,...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Manvel youth savoring berth with Pearland in League League World Series
Kaiden Shelton will receive the chance of a lifetime this week, as the Manvel youth and his 12-year old Pearland All-Star teammates travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete at the Little League Baseball World Series, Aug. 17-28. Pearland opens its tourney road by playing the Mid-Atlantic Champion Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
WacoTrib.com
District 11-4A Division II: Connally, Gatesville, Robinson
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.
Comments / 0