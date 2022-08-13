Read full article on original website
'Tasting for Some Other Place' celebrates 20 years of supporting Beaumont's soup kitchen
Beaumont soup kitchen "Some Other Place" is holding its 20th annual fundraiser Tuesday evening in downtown Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
KFDM-TV
White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas
It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
Sidney Valentine named president of Lamar Institute of Technology
BEAUMONT, Texas — The national search for the new president of the Lamar Institute of Technology is over. The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of LIT. He was named the sole finalist for the position in July 2022.
Port Arthur News
City leader recognized by state organization for work in Port Arthur public service
A longtime City of Port Arthur recently was recognized in Houston for work in public service, particularly that for the 2020 Census. Cheryl Gibbs, the public information officer for the City of Port Arthur, was recognized July 30 at the PoliChic Engagement Fund Bravery Brunch in Houston. Gibbs was one...
Orange Leader
SEE THE NAMES: 100 graduate college in Orange; 75% are 1st-generation college graduates
Lamar State College Orange hosted its Summer 2022 Graduation over the weekend. The graduation was held Saturday at J. Michael and Bridget Shahan Events Center, and 100 students graduated. President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker. College officials said 75 percent of the graduates were first-generation college graduates. To...
'It's all about jobs' : $13.6M grant expected to bring more jobs, major changes to the Port of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A multi-million-dollar grant could soon bring major changes and more jobs to the Port of Port Arthur. After multiple applications, the Port of Port Arthur received a federal grant of $13.6 million. The money was awarded to the port through The Department of Transportation's "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant."
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
What challenges officials face in identifying bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials believe it could takes weeks or even months to identify human remains that were found in a canal along Texas Highway 73 near Memorial Boulevard. On August 10, 2022, while searching for a missing Port Arthur man, divers found bones that police believe could...
14 Beaumont ISD campuses 'not rated,' 2 campuses get A rating from TEA for 2022
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont Independent School District campuses and two Beaumont charter schools received A grades from the TEA for 2022 but 14 BISD campuses were not rated. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses on Monday morning.
freightwaves.com
Port projects pull in nearly $57M in infrastructure grants
Increasing intermodal rail capacity at select ports and developing inland ports are among the goals of projects receiving millions in federal grant money. The funding came from the RAISE grant program, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded more than $2.2 billion to projects nationwide to “modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable,” according to a Friday news release.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Democratic candidate Luke Warford kicks off 'Great Texas Train Tour' in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner held a press conference at the Beaumont train station on Monday. Luke Warford (D) made a stop in Beaumont during the first full day of his Great Texas Train Tour. At the press conference, Warford highlighted how the Texas...
KFDM-TV
On the Run report seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
MySanAntonio
Railroad commissioner candidate starts train tour in Beaumont
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Luke Warford, the Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, kicked off his eight-day train tour on Monday at the Beaumont Train Station. The position is a statewide office that regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas. "The goal...
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
hotelnewsresource.com
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
Port Arthur News
Remains found in Port Arthur to be sent to morgue to help with identification
Human remains found in a submerged vehicle soon will be heading to the Jefferson County morgue. The remains, which were in a vehicle pulled from a local canal Aug. 9 in Port Arthur, have been at the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, Capt. Jesse Fournet said. If they can’t be...
Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
