Increasing intermodal rail capacity at select ports and developing inland ports are among the goals of projects receiving millions in federal grant money. The funding came from the RAISE grant program, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded more than $2.2 billion to projects nationwide to “modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable,” according to a Friday news release.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO