Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas

It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
12NewsNow

'It's all about jobs' : $13.6M grant expected to bring more jobs, major changes to the Port of Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A multi-million-dollar grant could soon bring major changes and more jobs to the Port of Port Arthur. After multiple applications, the Port of Port Arthur received a federal grant of $13.6 million. The money was awarded to the port through The Department of Transportation's "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
freightwaves.com

Port projects pull in nearly $57M in infrastructure grants

Increasing intermodal rail capacity at select ports and developing inland ports are among the goals of projects receiving millions in federal grant money. The funding came from the RAISE grant program, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded more than $2.2 billion to projects nationwide to “modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable,” according to a Friday news release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MySanAntonio

Railroad commissioner candidate starts train tour in Beaumont

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Luke Warford, the Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, kicked off his eight-day train tour on Monday at the Beaumont Train Station. The position is a statewide office that regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas. "The goal...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
107 JAMZ

Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana

This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

