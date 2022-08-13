ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers man charged with murder in stabbing death of 68-year-old woman

By Mike Randall, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

YONKERS - A Yonkers man was charged Friday with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman earlier in the week.

City police identified the suspect as Deshawn Nunez, 21, of Riverdale Avenue.

Police said surveillance video showed Nunez and the victim, identified as Renee Spencer, also a Yonkers resident, entered an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue together Tuesday night. Police said Nunez left the building alone approximately 90 minutes later.

On Thursday, a relative of Spencer called building management and asked them to check on her after not hearing from her.

First responders arrived and found Spencer on the floor in a lifeless state, with multiple stab wounds. Police were called, cordoned off the scene and began their investigation.

Nunez already was in police custody at that time.

Wednesday, before Spencer's body was found, police found Nunez loitering on Riverdale Avenue. Knowing he had multiple active warrants against him for unrelated incidents, police took him into custody without incident. Police said Nunez later made spontaneous statements allegedly implicating himself in the murder of Spencer.

Police believe Nunez and Spencer knew each other, and believe a motivation might have been perceived past incidents involving relatives of Spencer. The case remains under investigation.

Nunez was charged with one count of second-degree murder, a felony. As of Friday, he was being held at Westchester County Jail, pending arraignment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News

