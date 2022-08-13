100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO