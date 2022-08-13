Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
dotesports.com
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
dotesports.com
Team BDS crush G2, claim Rocket League World Championship
After being a dominant force in Europe for the last two years and bringing on a rookie player to spice up their lineup earlier this season, Team BDS are now the undisputed best team in Rocket League after winning the Rocket League Championship Series 2022 World Championship. With their 4-1...
dotesports.com
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates
The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
dotesports.com
How to play Madden 23 early | Two Best Ways to Get Madden 23 Early Access
Join in on the fun a few days in advance. It’s the release week for Madden 23, and football fans everywhere are clamoring to get their hands on EA’s newest iteration of the classic franchise. The game officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Origin). But for players who simply can’t wait that long to hop in and play, there are a couple of ways to play a few days early.
dotesports.com
Gen.G dominate this split’s All-LCK team lists
The 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season has been an exciting journey for both teams and fans. Gen.G was domineering in the group stage, allowing them to secure the top spot on the points table and becoming only the third team to win 17 games or more in an LCK split.
dotesports.com
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions
100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
dotesports.com
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
dotesports.com
Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?
Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
dotesports.com
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCS Championship
The 2022 LCS Summer Split might be coming to a close, but the competition is just starting to heat up. The league’s playoff bracket has been locked in, with eight rosters preparing for battle in the most exciting part of the split. In the end, however, one team will lift the LCS trophy, and only three teams will get the chance to represent the region at the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
TL Bwipo: ‘It’s a bit depressing, because it’s hard to put high expectations for NA at Worlds this year’
After Team Liquid’s last game of the 2022 LCS Summer regular season against 100 Thieves, the perennial regional champions have ended as the third best team in the league with a respectable 12-6 record. Before the playoffs begin, the roster’s veteran top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau sounded off on the state of the league and the region’s hopes at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
‘It is our duty’: Faker talks being a role model, doing his part for Make-A-Wish foundation
While he frequently dominates Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends, in his everyday life, Faker feels it’s important to maintain a good attitude and proper conduct. In a recent interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang, T1’s star mid laner talked about various topics, from his role as a public figure to evaluating his team’s performance in the LCK.
dotesports.com
Misfits win crucial tiebreaker over Fnatic, secure upper bracket LEC playoff berth
Misfits Gaming gutted out a comeback win in a tiebreaker match against Fnatic to clinch a spot in the top four of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs, subsequently sealing their opponent’s fate and dooming them to a start in the lower bracket. With a spot...
dotesports.com
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season
Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
dotesports.com
How to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
Fortnite is partnering up with Dragon Ball Z to introduce the most iconic features of the franchise to the game. From Versus Battles to Nimbus Clouds, there’s a lot to explore in the latest patch, v21.40. In addition to the new mechanics, there are a handful of new Dragon...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 brush off FlyQuest in fifth-place tiebreaker, will face CLG in LCS Championship opening round
The playoff field for the LCS Championship is finally, officially set. Cloud9 finished the 2022 LCS Summer Split in fifth and bumped FlyQuest down to sixth with their tiebreaker win on Sunday night. The win felt as methodical and predetermined as a win can feel on the professional stage. Kills...
dotesports.com
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
dotesports.com
Madden 23 Mobile’s release date and new features
It’s Madden season, baby. Madden NFL 23 is here, and so too is Madden NFL 23 Mobile. The yearly football title and its mobile companion are about to hit the market and unofficially kick off the 2023 NFL football season. The real games begin on Sept. 8, but gamers are pigskin-prepared this week and beyond.
NFL・
Comments / 0