Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for the Ironman World Championship when he was struck by a pickup. Kozera leaves behind a wife and three young daughters, one of whom has special needs.
fox29.com
One year later: Afghan evacuees recall fleeing war-torn homeland, reflect on living in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - One-year after arriving in Philadelphia from war-torn Afghanistan, evacuees gathered at Philadelphia's City Hall on Monday to thank officials and share their stories. Saleh Samit recalled arriving at Philadelphia International Airport after leaving behind his native Afghanistan as part of the Kabul airlift. He was among 2,500 evacuees...
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50 years
More than a quarter million visitors come to Heinz National Wildlife Refuge every year to connect with nature and the outdoors in the middle of a bustling city.
See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE
The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a brand new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free!
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 year since US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Philadelphia praised for welcoming thousands of evacuees through PHL Airport
While the world observes the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Philadelphia commemorated what might be considered a silver lining: the resettlement of thousands of Afghans through Philadelphia International Airport.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
fb101.com
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
morethanthecurve.com
Video from the dedication of “The Family” statue in Conshohocken
On May 31, 1999, a statue named “The Family” was dedicated at the Conshohocken Veterans Memorial (which had been dedicated in 1928) at West 2nd Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The video includes portions of the dedication and sculptor Joseph Pavone shares how he created the statue.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington, Delaware and the Wilmington Country Club will play host to the 2022 BMW Golf Championships August 16-21.
This event is the semifinal of the PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs, featuring 70 of the top golfers in the world. Golfers will be competing for a $15 million prize, and one of 30 slots for the finals in Atlanta, Georgia later this month. Notable golfers attending the BMW Championship include Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Tomas, and Matt Fitzpatrick.
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
Giordano: The Left Fears Grassroots Democracy
Giordano discusses the involvement of parents in education as the Left continues to frame parents in a negative light, explaining the benefits of grassroots democracy in this sense.
Neighbors anxiously awaiting demolition of historic church in Fishtown
For the last several years, the parish has been at the center of a debate: demolish the St. Laurentius Church or repair it.
Comments / 2